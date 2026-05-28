Liverpool suffer another loss as key defender makes decision on future

After the exits of Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool suffer another blow to their squad

Liverpool's defensive ranks have suffered a monumental blow following the news that France international Ibrahima Konaté is set to leave Anfield this summer as a free agent.

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The 27-year-old centre-back will officially depart upon the expiry of his five-year contract after negotiations over an extension completely collapsed.

Konate leaves after stalemate in contract negotiations

The former RB Leipzig defender had been locked in high-stakes contract talks with the club hierarchy for over a year, but both parties ultimately failed to find common ground.

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The breakdown comes as a surprise to supporters, especially after Konaté publicly expressed optimism last month, stating there was a “big chance“ he would prolong his stay on Merseyside.

According to Sky Sports, the towering defender has yet to make a definitive decision regarding his next destination.

However, given his world-class skillset, immense European experience, and highly lucrative status as a free agent, he is guaranteed to attract intense interest from elite clubs across the continent in the coming weeks.

The end of a highly decorated Anfield era

Konaté's departure marks the end of a highly successful individual chapter, during which he accumulated 183 appearances for the Reds.

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He leaves Anfield with a glittering resume that includes a Premier League title won in 2025, an FA Cup triumph in 2022, and two Carabao Cup trophies secured in 2022 and 2024.

The Frenchman's exit adds to a massive summer of transition for Liverpool, as he joins legendary forward Mohamed Salah and long-serving left-back Andy Robertson out of the Anfield exit door.