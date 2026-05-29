Real Madrid vs Barcelona — World social media rankings spark ultimate European dominance debate

The official global social media rankings are out! Discover the top 10 most followed football clubs on earth, featuring Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona sit entirely in a league of their own, combining for an astonishing, unparalleled 930 million followers globally.

German giants Bayern Munich recorded the highest growth index of any elite club over the last 12 months, surging by a massive 11%.

Non-European heavyweights CR Flamengo, Al-Nassr FC, and Al-Ahly SC have completely locked down their status as regional digital kings.

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The digital hierarchy of world football has been officially reset after CIES Football Observatory dropped its highly anticipated, updated definitive ranking of the most followed clubs on earth.

We aren't just looking at localised pockets of fans anymore. By tracking official accounts across five primary digital battlegrounds, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter), the data paints a vivid picture of which global brands truly move the needle.

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Jude Bellingham celebrates his goal | IMAGO

The combined digital footprint of the top 10 clubs has officially skyrocketed to an absolute staggering 2.36 billion followers, a 3.8% increase from last year. If you want to know who really commands the global sports landscape, the numbers do not lie.

The Top Tier: Real Madrid and Barca in a Virtual Duopoly

When it comes to pure, unadulterated digital supremacy, the Spanish giants are playing a completely different sport compared to the rest of the world.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

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Real Madrid, revamping their squad for next season, sit firmly on the throne as the most followed football club on earth, boasting an mind-boggling 488 million followers across their verified channels. Their eternal El Clasico rivals, FC Barcelona, are hot on their heels in second place, commanding an equally ridiculous 442 million followers.

The gap between Spain's big two and the chasing pack is an absolute chasm. England's biggest digital powerhouse, Manchester United, complete the top three podium with 239 million followers, nearly half the reach of Los Blancos. French champions Paris Saint-Germain hold strong in fourth position, sitting at 208 million followers.

Rank Club Country Total Followers 1 Real Madrid Spain 488 million 2 FC Barcelona Spain 442 million 3 Manchester United England 239 million 4 PSG France 208 million 5 Manchester City England 188 million 6 Liverpool England 179 million 7 Juventus Italy 178 million 8 Bayern Munich Germany 165 million 9 Chelsea England 157 million 10 Arsenal England 119 million

The Bayern Surge and Platform Dynamics

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While the top positions remained rigid, the real story of the year belongs to the German landscape. Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich completely shattered the metric trends over the past 12 months.

Michael Olise of Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants weaponised high-impact international tours and digital content campaigns to register the strongest growth in the elite top 10. Bayern captured 16.1 million new followers, representing a stunning 11% relative surge to secure their 165 million total.

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Architects of the CIES report also revealed exactly where football fans are spending their time. The platform breakdown for the top 10 clubs is evenly split, with Instagram (31%) and Facebook (31%) ruling the roost, followed closely by high-growth short-form king TikTok (17%), X (16%), and YouTube (5%).

The Local Kings: Global Dominance Beyond Europe

The geographical spread of the top 100 features clubs from 26 different countries across every single continent except Oceania. Spain dominates the presence with 21 clubs (frequently driven by massive viral waves on TikTok), while England claims 16 and Brazil steps onto the podium with 11.

However, outside the traditional European elite circles, three historic clubs have emerged as the absolute undisputed kings of their respective continents:

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CR Flamengo (Brazil): The undisputed digital rulers of South America, pulling in an elite 71.6 million followers.

Al-Nassr FC (Saudi Arabia): Heavily buoyed by the global superstar ecosystem of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Middle Eastern giants rank second outside Europe with 66.0 million followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the world's highest paid athlete in 2026 | IMAGO

Al-Ahly SC (Egypt): The undisputed Kings of Africa command an incredible, passionate digital army of 60.1 million followers, proving their status as a global football institution.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Which social media platform is the most popular for football club followers?

A: According to the CIES Football Observatory data, Instagram and Facebook are tied as the most popular platforms, each holding 31% of the total follower share for the top 10 clubs.

Q: Who is the most followed non-European club in the world?

A: Brazil's Flamengo is the most followed club outside of Europe with 71.6 million followers, sitting just ahead of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr (66.0 million) and Egypt's Al-Ahly (60.1 million).

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Q: Why does Spain have the highest number of clubs in the global top 100?