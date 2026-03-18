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Ester Expósito: Kylian Mbappe's new girlfriend gains over 200,000 followers amid rumoured romance
Spanish actress Ester Expósito has experienced a dramatic surge in her social media popularity amid growing speculation surrounding her relationship with Kylian Mbappe.
The 26-year-old Netflix star of 'Elite' has now added more than 216,000 new Instagram followers in the past 14 days alone, according to tracking data from Social Blade.
The explosive growth comes as rumours of a budding romance with the Real Madrid and France superstar continue to dominate headlines.
The actress who currently boasts an impressive 24.3 million followers on Instagram alone saw particularly sharp spikes in the immediate aftermath of the first reports: she gained 48,989 followers on March 7, another 35,449 on March 8, and 34,305 on March 11. While impressive, her audience remains modest compared with Mbappé’s 130 million followers on the same Meta-owned platform.
Mbappe-Exposito Dating Buzz So Far
Pulse Sports earlier reported that French gossip blogger Aqababe had broken the news, claiming Mbappé and Expósito were already dating. According to Aqababe, the pair had been spotted together in Madrid on February 25 and were allegedly seen kissing at the rooftop bar Le 10ème Ciel inside the Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel the previous evening.
Days later, fresh video and photos emerged showing Mbappé leaving a Paris hotel and climbing into a waiting V-Class van where Expósito was reportedly waiting. The speculation reached its peak when the pair was reportedly seen arriving together in Madrid on Mbappé's private jet following their weekend in Paris.
Some Spanish journalists even claimed their connection dates back further, suggesting they began communicating as early as 2021 while the Elite star was still in a previous relationship.
Despite the repeated sightings and social media clues, neither the Real Madrid forward nor the Spanish actress has officially confirmed or denied the relationship.
Ultimately, the nature of the relationship between the athlete and the actress remains a subject of media speculation.