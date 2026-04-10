Didier Drogba: Top 7 best goals by the Chelsea legend

Didier Drogba is one of the greatest players in Chelsea’s history, making a name for himself with his strength, power, and big-game moments. The Ivorian striker scored many important goals for the Blues, but we look at the top seven.

Drogba was a complete forward who could score with both feet and was dangerous in the air. He always turned up when it mattered most, regardless of the occasion, and this helped the Blues win a lot of trophies.

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In this article, we look back at seven of his best and most unforgettable goals for Chelsea, describing not just the goals but the moments that made them special.

7. Chelsea vs Barcelona (2005) – Champions League

In 2005, Chelsea faced Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16 at Stamford Bridge. It was a thrilling match that ended 4-2 in Chelsea’s favour, helping them go through on aggregate. Drogba’s goal in this game showed his striker instincts.

The move started with a long ball into the Barcelona box. Drogba controlled it with his chest and, even with defenders around him, smashed the ball past Víctor Valdés with a powerful strike. What made this goal special was the way Drogba used his body strength and technique under pressure. Barcelona were one of the best teams in Europe, and Drogba showed he could deliver against the best.

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https://youtu.be/dEBfP0wEG3k?feature=shared

6. Chelsea vs Liverpool (2006) – Premier League

In September 2006, Chelsea played Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. The only goal of the game came from Drogba, and it was one of the best goals of his Premier League career.

Frank Lampard passed the ball to Drogba with his back to goal just outside the penalty box. With a quick turn and no time to think, Drogba hit a spinning volley with his left foot. The ball flew into the top corner, leaving Pepe Reina with no chance. This goal showed Drogba’s ability to do something special from nothing. It was also a winning goal in a big match, making it even more important.

https://youtu.be/bL03tfv6fCg?feature=shared

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5. Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur (2012) – FA Cup Semi-Final

The 2012 FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham was a London derby played at Wembley. Drogba opened the scoring with a goal that reminded everyone why he loved Wembley so much.

He received the ball with his back to the goal, held off the defender with strength, and turned quickly. Then, he smashed a shot with his weaker left foot into the top corner. It was a classic Drogba goal that had power, technique, and control all in one move. Chelsea went on to win 5-1, but that first goal set the tone. It was yet another big performance from Drogba on a big stage.

https://youtu.be/kj1AqNw6nhk?feature=shared

4. Chelsea vs Bayern Munich (2012) – Champions League Final

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This is one of the most iconic goals in Chelsea’s history. The Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2012 was played in the German team’s home stadium. Chelsea were trailing 1-0 with just minutes to go.

In the 88th minute, Chelsea won a corner. Juan Mata delivered the ball, and Drogba rose high to meet it. He powered a header into the top corner past Manuel Neuer. The goal brought Chelsea level at 1-1. It was a moment of magic and pure determination.

He later scored the winning penalty in the shootout, but that header is the one fans will always remember.

https://youtu.be/HurD4piyXY8?feature=shared

3. Chelsea vs Everton (2006) – Premier League

In December 2006, Chelsea were drawing 2-2 with Everton at Goodison Park. It was the 86th minute, and Chelsea needed a winner. Drogba stepped up with a moment of brilliance.

The ball came to him about 35 yards out, and without hesitation, he took one touch to control it and then struck a thunderous volley. The shot flew into the top corner. It was a goal out of nowhere and showed his ability to score from long range.

The goal gave Chelsea the win and showed Drogba’s never-give-up attitude. It was the kind of strike that only a world-class striker could pull off.

https://youtu.be/6jARoNpgib0?feature=shared

2. Chelsea vs Arsenal (2009) – FA Cup Semi-Final

Another big goal at Wembley, this time against London rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final of 2009. The game was tied 1-1 late in the second half when Drogba made the difference.

Frank Lampard sent a long ball over the top. Drogba used his speed and strength to beat Arsenal’s defence, especially Mikael Silvestre. He then rounded goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański and calmly rolled the ball into the empty net.

It was a simple finish, but the whole move showed Drogba’s game intelligence and physical power. Chelsea won 2-1 and later lifted the FA Cup, thanks in large part to Drogba’s winner.

https://youtu.be/FVmdSr0075Y?feature=shared

1. Chelsea vs Manchester United (2007) – FA Cup Final

This was the first FA Cup final played at the new Wembley Stadium, and it was a tough battle between two of England’s top teams. The game was still 0-0 in extra time, and everyone was tired. That’s when Drogba delivered once again.

He passed the ball to Frank Lampard, who returned it with a clever flick. Drogba continued his run and slotted the ball past Edwin van der Sar with a smooth finish. The goal came in the 116th minute and won the cup for Chelsea.

Drogba became the first player to score in three FA Cup finals, and this goal summed up everything about him, including timing, teamwork, and the habit of delivering when it matters most.

https://youtu.be/cTrHbWtMIJ4?feature=shared