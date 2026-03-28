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'It was a crime to let him leave' – Joe Cole declares Chalobah as the best central defender
Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has declared Trevoh Chalobah as the club’s best central defender.
Cole, a long-time admirer of the 24-year-old, praised his performances and insisted the club would have made a major mistake by letting him leave.
What Cole said
Cole also raised concerns about Chelsea’s recruitment approach, particularly in defence.
He pointed to the departure of academy talents like Marc Guehi and Fikayo Tomori, while the club spent heavily on replacements.
“He’s been impressive since he walked back in the door. The central defensive position for Chelsea, I think about the players we’ve let out the door, Marc Guehi, Chalobah, Tomori, and the amount of money spent on replacements,” he said.
Cole referenced signings such as Benoît Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Kalidou Koulibaly as part of that spending.
Despite the competition, Cole believes Chalobah remains the standout option at the back.
“You wonder how that’s going to play out, because I still think Trevoh Chalobah’s our best central defender, and he’s getting better and better,” he added.
He also emphasised the importance of the defender’s connection to the club.
He added, “He understands the club; it was a crime to let him leave. He’s been brilliant today. He’s improving constantly.”