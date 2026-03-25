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Victor Osimhen: Chelsea offered peanuts — Ighalo says Africans are devaluing 'world class' Super Eagles striker
Legendary Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo argued passionately that his former national teammate Victor Osimhen is a world-class striker, citing the characteristics and achievements that place the Nigerian in that cadre.
What Ighalo said
Ighalo made the comments in a recent interview with Brila. He stated definitively that Osimhen is a world-class player, tendering his achievements with Napoli in Serie A and the ongoing UCL campaign as evidence.
“Those people that are saying Osimhen is not a world class, it’s their opinion. Forget that he is my brother,’ Ighalo said. “Osimhen is one of the best players in the world.
“How do they judge world-class? I played in the Serie A I know how difficult it is. He finished as top scorer of the league. At Galatasaray, he is scoring goals in the league and UCL.
“Africans, we bring our own down. If an English player is doing what Osimhen is doing, they will sing his praise to the high heavens.
The former Manchester United striker also discussed Osimhen’s failed transfer to Chelsea, noting that the Blues offered him a paltry sum in wages.
Ighalo framed the offer as an undervaluation of a striker who he believes plays at a level superior to his peers and even past professionals such as himself.
“They want him to go to Chelsea, where he will lower his wages by far. They wanted to have his image right and pay him peanuts,” Ighalo added.
“Some players are not doing half of what he is doing, and they are earning a lot. Me as a striker, I can’t play the way Osimhen is doing.
“He plays with his life. I can’t play like that; he chases defenders and bullies them. You can’t get Osimhen on your team, and he won’t work.”
He also revealed that the Super Eagles star had been nursing a knee injury and soldiering through, even before his arm was broken in the clash against Liverpool.
“He is playing with a knee injury. How many people know that? And he will keep running, chasing defenders. If you spend the money to buy Osimhen, he will give you everything. Maybe because he is a Nigerian, he deserves to earn everything he is earning and even more.”