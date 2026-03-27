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‘They are in better form’ — Ex-Chelsea star tips Barcelona to knock Lookman’s Atletico Madrid out of UCL

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:42 - 27 March 2026
The former Ballon d'Or winner favours Barcelona over Atletico Madrid even with Ademola Lookman on the Rojiblancos' team
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The upcoming Champions League clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid is already generating major buzz across Europe.

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Former Ballon d’Or winner Andriy Shevchenko has now weighed in, backing the Catalan giants to edge the tie.

Shevchenko backs Barcelona’s current form

Speaking ahead of the quarter-final showdown, Shevchenko tipped Barcelona to come out on top against Atletico Madrid, citing their stronger recent performances.

“I expect a good game; I think both teams have a good chance,” he said. “I think Barça has a little more… they are in better form.”

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Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona have looked sharp and consistent, making them slight favourites heading into what promises to be a tightly contested encounter.

Lookman’s Atletico ready for revenge

Despite being tipped as underdogs, Atletico Madrid—featuring Ademola Lookman—will take confidence from their recent meetings with Barcelona.

The two sides have already faced off twice in the Copa del Rey this year, with Atletico producing a dominant 4-0 first-leg victory, a match in which Lookman both scored and assisted.

Although Barcelona responded with a 3-0 win in the return leg, Atletico advanced to the Copa del Rey final on aggregate.

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With the teams set to meet three times in just ten days across La Liga and the Champions League, the stakes could not be higher. For both clubs, this period may ultimately define their entire season.

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