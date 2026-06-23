Algeria came back from a goal down to beat Jordan in their 2026 FIFA World Cup match. || IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Algeria came back from a goal down to beat Jordan in their 2026 FIFA World Cup match. || IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

2026 FIFA World Cup: Algeria two wins away from Nigeria’s feat as they beat Jordan

Algeria secured their first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they edged out Jordan in their clash in San Francisco.

Algeria recorded their fourth win in World Cup history, thanks to a 2-1 win over Jordan, which keeps their hopes of qualifying for the knockout round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alive.

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Algeria had started their campaign with a 3-0 loss to Argentina, but bounced back with a deserved win.

Goals from Nadir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri were enough to give the Desert Warriors a comeback win after Nizar Al-Rashdan had put Jordan ahead.

Algeria's first half blues

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It was the first time in World Cup history that Algeria would come back from a goal down to win a match.

The win was also their fourth in World Cup history, putting them two wins behind Nigeria's Super Eagles, who remain the African side with the joint-most wins in World Cup history, alongside Morocco.

Vladimir Petkovic’s men knew the importance of a win and played on the front foot from the start, with Jordan happy to hit on the break.

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However, despite having a larger share of possession, the Desert Warriors failed to threaten Abulaila in Jordan’s goal.

In contrast, Al-Nashama, who were happy to sit back, had a couple of shots, which were dealt with perfectly by Luca Zidane in Algeria’s goal.

However, Jamal Sellami’s men would eventually break the deadlock as the game went on, courtesy of a strike from Al-Rashdan.

The Qatar SC star applied a toe-poked finish in the 36th minute past Zidane following a ball from Mousa Al-Tamari.

Algeria turn it up to set up Austria showdown

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Al-Rashdan’s goal ensured Jordan went into the break with the lead, but Algeria stormed back in the second half, putting Sellami’s men under pressure.

That pressure eventually paid off in the 69th minute as they drew level through Benbouali, who headed home from a Riyad Mahrez corner.

Benbouali’s goal gave Algeria the push to go for the win, which they managed to do, thanks to Amin Gouiri’s finish.

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The Olympique Marseille attacker finished from close range after Jordan failed to clear a corner properly.

How can they not win with fans like that? 🇩🇿🤍#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/JIQWUhGQ8y — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2026

Gouiri’s strike proved to be the winner, despite Jordan’s late push for an equaliser. With the win, Algeria moved level on points with Austria, with both teams facing each other in their final group game.

JOR 🇯🇴 1-2 🇩🇿 ALG (FT) - Argentina are mathematically through as group winners. Jordan are out. Austria and Algeria will face off on matchday 3 for second place (round of 32 opponent of the winner of Spain's group).



Already through (6): Mexico, USA, Germany, Argentina, France… — MisterChip (English) (@MisterChiping) June 23, 2026