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'Anyone would want to play for Real Madrid' – Haaland's father fuels transfer talk

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:02 - 06 July 2026
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Haaland's father has hinted that a future move to Real Madrid cannot be ruled out
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The father of Erling Haaland has reignited speculation over the striker's long-term future by admitting that "anyone would want to play for Real Madrid."

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Noway star Erling Haaland || Imago
Noway star Erling Haaland || Imago

Despite Haaland being under contract with Manchester City until the summer of 2034, rumours linking the prolific Norwegian with the Spanish giants continue to circulate.

'You never know in football' - Haaland’s father

Speaking to DAZN, Alf-Inge Haaland insisted his son remains happy at Manchester City but acknowledged that football can be unpredictable.

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He said, "A move to Real Madrid? He's very happy at Manchester City and has a long contract.

"We're waiting for the new season, but anyone would want to play for Madrid. You never know what can happen in football."

Haaland has enjoyed extraordinary success since joining Manchester City, establishing himself as one of the world's most prolific goal scorers.

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The Norwegian international is tied to the club on one of the longest contracts in European football, running until 2034.

This is not the first time Haaland has been linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Earlier, former Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme claimed he had reached an agreement to sign the Norwegian before losing the club's presidential election to Florentino Pérez.

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However, both Manchester City and Haaland's representatives firmly denied that any such agreement existed.

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