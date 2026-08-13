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‘He can be your starting point’ - Fortune tells Chelsea to move for Man United flop Onana

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:12 - 13 August 2026
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Fortune tells Chelsea to move for Man United flop Onana
Former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune has surprisingly endorsed a move for André Onana to Chelsea, suggesting the Cameroonian goalkeeper would be an excellent signing for the London club.
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Despite a summer spending spree exceeding £300 million under new manager Xabi Alonso, Chelsea have yet to secure a new first-choice keeper.

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Robert Sanchez remains the Blues' number one goalkeeper, but his performance has not been pleasing to the fans.

Onana, who is currently on a second consecutive season-long loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor, remains a Manchester United player with a contract until June 2028. 

Fortune urges Chelsea to sign Onana

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Fortune believes the shot-stopper's unique abilities make him a valuable asset for top Premier League teams.

Speaking to Premier Bet, Fortune highlighted Onana's exceptional distribution skills, a trait highly valued in modern football. 

Quinton Fortune at Manchester United (Credit: Imago)
Quinton Fortune at Manchester United (Credit: Imago)

"André Onana could be an asset to Chelsea, Newcastle United or Aston Villa in the Premier League," he stated

"You can see the quality for playing out from the back, as many managers now want with their style of football; he can be your starting point."

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Fortune elaborated on the keeper's strengths, adding, "When you’ve got a goalkeeper like Onana who can ping a ball 50, 60 yards to your striker or midfielder and break the lines with his passes, that can make a huge difference, and he’s one of the best at it."

Acknowledging Onana's recent struggles, Fortune expressed hope for a return to form. "He just needs to find his confidence again now because when a goalkeeper makes a mistake, unfortunately, the whole world sees it. 

Man United goalkeeper Onana on loan || imago
Man United goalkeeper Onana on loan || imago
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“I hope he can get back to his best because when you need a goalkeeper to play out from the back, he can be outstanding."

Chelsea will begin their Premier League season with a West London derby against Fulham on August 24, providing an early test for Alonso's revamped squad as they aim to improve on last season's 10th-place finish.

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