Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Gunners to make early statement

Arsenal and Manchester City raise the curtain on the new Premier League season this weekend, with the Community Shield up for grabs.

The Gunners earned their 25th Community Shield appearance by winning the Premier League last term, ending a 22-year wait for top-flight glory.

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City, meanwhile, have arguably enjoyed a better pre-season, going unbeaten excluding penalties (W2, D1) under Enzo Maresca.

The first trophy/not trophy of the 2026-27 English football season is on the line at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Sunday.

It is a repeat of the 2023 English Super Cup, in which Mikel Arteta got one over Pep Guardiola on penalties, but the student is no longer facing the master.

Arsenal vs Manchester City match preview

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Premier League holders Arsenal and FA Cup champions Manchester City will renew hostilities on Sunday as they battle for the Community Shield.

As is the tradition in England, the reigning champions take on the FA Cup holders to kick-off the new campaign.

This will be a chance to both sides to put down an early marker as they are expected to do duke it out once again for the title.

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Where Arsenal’s 22-year wait for a Premier League title was supposed to be seen as the start of another golden era for the Gunners, it has instead raised questions as to just how strong the defence of the crown will be.

Arteta's men won just one of their four official summer friendlies and failed to triumph in any of their closing three, although they beat Borussia Dortmund and Como on penalties at the Emirates Stadium.

Coincidentally, both of Arsenal's Community Shield victories in the current decade were sealed from 12 yards.

Meanwhile, six of the last eight Community Shield showdowns have featured Man City due to their dominance in English football.

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However, this will be their first in a decade without Pep Guardiola after he stepped down in May and has since been replaced by Enzo Maresca.

City last won the Community Shield in 2024 - another penalty-shootout triumph over bitter rivals Manchester United - and only four clubs (Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton) have out-performed Man City in the competition.

Earning their ticket to Cardiff by virtue of defeating Chelsea in the 2026 FA Cup final, ex-Blues boss Enzo Maresca prepares for his first competitive Citizens match after overseeing an unbeaten pre-season period.

Unfortunately, City haven't always delivered on this particular stage, having lost more than they have won (W7, L9).

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They will also need new leaders to emerge after releasing Bernardo Silva and John Stones in the summer to make space for new club-record purchase Elliot Anderson, who they’ll be hoping becomes the core of a trophy-winning midfield.

Arsenal vs Manchester City head-to-head

Arsenal have won all three of their Community Shield matches against City, beating them 4-0 in 1934, 3-0 in 2014 and, most recently, 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 2023.

Arsenal have also won all three matches when competing as reigning Premier League champions (1998, 2002, 2004).

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In fact, only Manchester United (21) have won the Community Shield more than Arsenal (17, including shared), with the Gunners winning each of their past five.

Mikel Arteta won both of his Community Shield matches as a player (2014, 2015), and has won both so far as a manager (2020, 2023), while it is Maresca's first taste of the season curtain-raiser.

However, Enzo Maresca, who will become the first City boss to compete in the Community Shield in his first competitive match in charge, can draw some hope in the fact that in the past 10 occasions the game has been between the league champions and the FA Cup winners, the FA Cup holders have won eight times.

Arsenal vs Manchester City bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip First half to end in a draw 2.20 High Double chance Manchester City to win or draw 1.49 Medium Player prop Omar Marmoush anytime goalscorer 3.60 Medium

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

First half to end in a draw

Expect a slow burn in Cardiff.

Neither Arteta nor Maresca want to expose a weakness early against the club they expect to be their main title rival.

Fitness also reinforces the case. Haaland, Doku, Guéhi and Cherki only resumed group training on Wednesday, while Rice and Saka are not expected to feature for Arsenal at all.

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Consequently, neither side is expected to start at full intensity. A tight, probing first 45 minutes finishing level looks like a sensible betting route at a probability of just over 45%.

Manchester City to avoid defeat in 90 minutes

Arsenal arrive in Cardiff with their defence stripped back. Saliba and Timber both face extended spells out, leaving Gabriel to marshal a makeshift back line alongside Mosquera or Hincapié.

That could leave Arsenal vulnerable against a City attack featuring Haaland, Marmoush, Doku and Antoine Semenyo. The latter has been one of the standout performers of Maresca’s pre-season.

However, neither manager wants a chaotic afternoon a week before their league opener. Six of the last ten Community Shields have gone to penalties.

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Hence, we’re backing City to avoid defeat inside 90 minutes as we foresee a cagey scoreline and a potential shootout.

This appears to be the most obvious value play from our trio of Arsenal vs Manchester City predictions.

Omar Marmoush anytime goalscorer

Omar Marmoush arrives in better form than almost anyone in this fixture, having scored twice in City's 3-1 win over Atlético Madrid in Seoul.

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The timing is important. Erling Haaland only rejoined group training on Wednesday after an extended post-World Cup break and is not guaranteed to start.

This leaves Marmoush as the obvious beneficiary, whether he leads the line from the first whistle or attacks tiring legs later on.

Marmoush has been linked with a summer move, so the Egyptian will be keen to impress. Against a patched-up Arsenal back four, a 26.67% probability of Marmoush scoring at any point looks generous.

Arsenal vs Manchester City team news

Arteta will be missing Jurrien Timber (groin) and William Saliba (back); the former a matter of weeks and the latter a matter of months.

However, every other member of the Premier League champions' squad is back available, including the English and Spanish World Cup crop.

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka could be involved in the matchday squad but are unlikely to start in any case having not played a single minute of pre-season due to their World Cup exploits.

Bruno Guimaraes is in line to make his competitive Arsenal debut after featuring as a substitute in the final pre-season friendly against Como on Wednesday evening, while David Raya - who stopped two penalties in midweek - is sure to displace Kepa Arrizabalaga as the last line of defence.

Meanwhile, Man City have welcomed Haaland back to their training base in recent days, but as is the case with Rice, Saka and co, the 26-year-old should begin on the bench owing to a total lack of pre-season action.

Maresca could be forced into two alterations from the starting XI that faced Atletico too, as Tottenham Hotspur-linked Savinho missed training earlier this week due to illness, while Tijjani Reijnders is on the cusp of a £52m Saudi Pro League move.

Rodri will also miss out; the Spaniard has been linked with a move to Barcelona and is still recovering from back surgery which will delay his start to the season.

Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush, though, should all be raring to go, and new signing Elliot Anderson is pushing to make the matchday squad after joining up with the squad late.

Arsenal vs Manchester City predicted lineups

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie; Guimaraes, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Manchester City predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri; Kovacic, Gonzalez; Savinho, Foden, Semenyo; Marmoush

Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction

Neither Arsenal or Man City have been at full strength during pre-season, so this is shaping up to be a close game.

The Community Shield goes straight to penalties if the score is level after 90 minutes, and we cannot envisage a scenario where Sunday's showdown is not decided from the spot.

Having already prevailed twice from 12 yards this summer, we have faith in Arteta's men to come out on top and get their title-defence running with a winning start.