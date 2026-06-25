2026 FIFA World Cup: Moroccan star joins Messi, beats Yekini, Roger Milla, Eto'o to impressive record

Morocco's Ismael Saibari breached a territory uncharted by any African with his goal against Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco's Ismael Saibari has etched his name into the record books at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first African footballer in history to score in all three group-stage matches of a single tournament.

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The 25-year-old wide forward secured this unprecedented milestone by finding the back of the net in first-half stoppage time during the Atlas Lions' final Group C fixture against Haiti.

Saibari beats African legend to record

The historic strike followed his spectacular chipped opener during a 1-1 draw against Brazil and the 71-second match-winner in a 1-0 victory over Scotland.

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By completing this remarkable clean sweep, Saibari accomplished an elusive feat that legendary African goalscorers could never quite manage.

Iconic figures like Cameroon’s Roger Milla and Nigeria's Rashidi Yekini never reached this specific mark, while others came agonisingly close; Samuel Eto'o scored in two group games for Cameroon in 2010, and Asamoah Gyan mirrored that near-miss by netting in two group-stage fixtures for Ghana in 2014.

Morocco players celebrating || imago

Operating as a false nine under manager Mohamed Ouahbi, Saibari's goals have been absolutely vital in helping Morocco successfully navigate a competitive group stage and secure their progression to the knockout rounds in North America.

Saibari on an impressive trajectory

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With this achievement, Saibari joins an elite club of global superstars who have previously swept the group stage.

He joins Lionel Messi and Colombia's James Rodríguez at the 2014 FIFA World Cup; the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo and Spain's Álvaro Morata, who both scored in all three of their group matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar; and Vinicius in the ongoing tournament as some of the players to have achieved this feat.

Saibari's sensational international form seamlessly continues the momentum from domestic football; he recently lifted the 2025/26 Eredivisie title (his third consecutive league crown) while rightfully claiming the 2025/26 Eredivisie Player of the Year award.