2026 FIFA World Cup: Saibari sets new African record as Morocco secure knockout spot

Morocco secured second position in Group C and secured a Round of 32 spot following their victory against Haiti.

The Atlas Lions were in a hunt for the top spot with Brazil after both teams secured four points in their first two group games.

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The African giants head into the game with confidence, having held Brazil to a draw in the opening game and defeating Scotland in the second game.

In the third game, they fought hard for a narrow 4-2 victory over Haiti, securing their place in the knockout stage even though it was not enough to finish at the top of the table.

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As it happened

Mohamed Ouahbi made four changes to the Morocco starting XI that narrowly beat Scotland, including Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui dropping out.

Meanwhile, Haiti boss Sebastien Migne made just the two changes to the starting XI that lost 3-0 to Brazil.

Haiti started the game on the front foot and took the lead just 11 minutes into the game, with Lenny Joseph tapping in a cross to shock Morocco.

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Hakimi scores for Morocoo || imago

In search of an equaliser, Morocco intensified their offensive efforts and eventually levelled the score in the 38th minute when Achraf Hakimi capitalised on a rebound.

The Caribbean nation did the unspeakable shortly after conceding, with Wilson Isidor hitting a long-range beauty to put Haiti in the lead.

Morocco players celebrating || imago

The Atlas Lions struck back immediately to level the playing field after a cutback from Hakimi found Ismael Saibari, who slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

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Saibari’s goal made him the first African player ever to score in each of his team's three group matches at a World Cup.

3 - Ismael Saibari is the first African player ever to score in each of his team's three group matches at a World Cup.



He is also the first African player to score three goals in a single World Cup since Asamoah Gyan for Ghana in 2010.



Pioneer. https://t.co/p0C4X0HMPw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2026

He is also the first African player to score three goals in a single World Cup since Asamoah Gyan for Ghana in 2010, as reported by OptaJoe.

Fans were treated to an entertaining spectacle as the first half ended in a goal-heavy stalemate, with both nations scoring twice.

Saibari in his third game for Morocco || imago

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During the second half, Morocco pushed aggressively to take the lead, but they were initially frustrated by a resilient Haitian defence.

However, in the 79th minute, a corner bamboozled Haiti, and it dropped to Soufiane Rahimi, who finished it brilliantly.

Gessime Yassine scored Morocco's fourth goal after Rahimi kept the ball alive by passing it to the forward, who then slotted it home.

Morocco held on until the final whistle to secure the win and qualify for the round of 32 alongside Brazil in Group C.

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