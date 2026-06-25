World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

2026 FIFA World Cup: Saibari sets new African record as Morocco secure knockout spot

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 01:10 - 25 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Saibari sets new African record
Morocco secured second position in Group C and secured a Round of 32 spot following their victory against Haiti.
Advertisement

The Atlas Lions were in a hunt for the top spot with Brazil after both teams secured four points in their first two group games.

Advertisement

The African giants head into the game with confidence, having held Brazil to a draw in the opening game and defeating Scotland in the second game.

In the third game, they fought hard for a narrow 4-2 victory over Haiti, securing their place in the knockout stage even though it was not enough to finish at the top of the table.

Advertisement

As it happened

Mohamed Ouahbi made four changes to the Morocco starting XI that narrowly beat Scotland, including Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui dropping out.

Meanwhile, Haiti boss Sebastien Migne made just the two changes to the starting XI that lost 3-0 to Brazil.

Haiti started the game on the front foot and took the lead just 11 minutes into the game, with Lenny Joseph tapping in a cross to shock Morocco.

Advertisement
Hakimi scores for Morocoo || imago
Hakimi scores for Morocoo || imago

In search of an equaliser, Morocco intensified their offensive efforts and eventually levelled the score in the 38th minute when Achraf Hakimi capitalised on a rebound.

The Caribbean nation did the unspeakable shortly after conceding, with Wilson Isidor hitting a long-range beauty to put Haiti in the lead.

Morocco players celebrating || imago
Morocco players celebrating || imago

The Atlas Lions struck back immediately to level the playing field after a cutback from Hakimi found Ismael Saibari, who slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

Advertisement

Saibari’s goal made him the first African player ever to score in each of his team's three group matches at a World Cup.

He is also the first African player to score three goals in a single World Cup since Asamoah Gyan for Ghana in 2010, as reported by OptaJoe.

Fans were treated to an entertaining spectacle as the first half ended in a goal-heavy stalemate, with both nations scoring twice.

Saibari in his third game for Morocco || imago
Saibari in his third game for Morocco || imago
Advertisement

During the second half, Morocco pushed aggressively to take the lead, but they were initially frustrated by a resilient Haitian defence.

However, in the 79th minute, a corner bamboozled Haiti, and it dropped to Soufiane Rahimi, who finished it brilliantly.

Gessime Yassine scored Morocco's fourth goal after Rahimi kept the ball alive by passing it to the forward, who then slotted it home.

Morocco held on until the final whistle to secure the win and qualify for the round of 32 alongside Brazil in Group C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Morocco World Cup Haiti Ismael Saibari
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Pulse of the Day: Historic Bafana Bafana Miracle Utterly Humiliates South Korea
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
Mess up — South Korea disappoint Africans as South Africa make FIFA World Cup history
2026 World Cup: How many African teams have qualified for the knockout round?
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
2026 World Cup: How many African teams have qualified for the knockout round?
2026 FIFA World Cup: Maseko the hero as South Africa stun South Korea to make history
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Maseko the hero as South Africa stun South Korea to make history
Transfer News: Two Serie A clubs set to battle for Chelsea star
Premier League
25.06.2026
Transfer News: Two Serie A clubs set to battle for Chelsea star
2026 FIFA World Cup: Moroccan star joins Messi, beats Yekini, Roger Milla, Eto'o to impressive record
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Moroccan star joins Messi, beats Yekini, Roger Milla, Eto'o to impressive record
Saibari sets new African record
2026 FIFA World Cup
25.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Saibari sets new African record as Morocco secure knockout spot