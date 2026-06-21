Former Super Eagles star warns Hakimi trial could distract Morocco at World Cup

Former Super Eagles midfielder warned Hakimi's trial could distract Morocco during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Former Super Eagles midfielder Garba Lawal has expressed concern over the timing of legal developments involving Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, warning that the situation could affect both the player and his national team during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

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‘It could be a distraction’ - Lawal

Speaking on the matter, Lawal questioned why the latest developments surfaced during the tournament.

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"I just can’t understand why it is coming up at this stage, and it could be a distraction to him. If someone is playing in the World Cup, leave him alone until after the tournament. Nobody knows the full truth of the story, but he has a chance to clear his name, so let’s wait and see what really happened," Lawal said via Footy Africa.

Despite his concerns about the timing, Lawal stressed that the allegations are serious and should not be dismissed.

"I hope the allegation is not true anyway, because if it is, it’s disgusting," he added.

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Lawal believes such situations inevitably create uncertainty for both players and their teams.

"The player should be focused on representing his country. Let him play the tournament and see how it pans out. But I just can’t understand the timing," he reiterated.

Lawal used the opportunity to urge African footballers to be more cautious and disciplined away from the pitch.

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"It’s very sad. I don’t know why African players so often find themselves in these kinds of situations. You must be disciplined both on and off the field. Discipline is everything. Don’t give anyone an inch, because if you do, people can take a mile," he said.