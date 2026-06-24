‘I thought he never left’ - Ibrahimovic mocks Ronaldo’s “I am back” comment

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s statement after claiming “he is back” following his brace against Uzbekistan.

Ronaldo silenced his critics with a masterful two-goal performance, leading Portugal to a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan and making history as the first player to score in six different World Cups.

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After a week filled with intense scrutiny, Ronaldo made a definitive statement on Tuesday after the victory.

Following the final whistle, he approached a camera, looked directly into the lens, and declared, "I'm back." He later explained his actions in the mixed zone, stating, "So people do not forget."

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Ibrahimovic’s response to Ronaldo

situation duringIbrahimovic, renowned for his straightforward and sharp remarks, provided a distinct perspective on the situation, during the Fox Sports broadcast in the United States.

"I thought he never left," he remarked. "I don’t know why he says ‘I’m back’," Ibrahimovic responded to Ronaldo’s comment.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic || imago

Thierry Henry, who also had been critical of Ronaldo after the Congo match, described the performance as "a normal day at the office".

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With his two goals, Ronaldo has now scored 10 times in World Cup tournaments, surpassing the legendary Eusebio as Portugal's all-time leading scorer in the competition.

Ronaldo responds to Messi fans || imago

He also became the second-oldest goalscorer in World Cup history, trailing only Cameroon's Roger Milla.