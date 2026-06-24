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‘I'm back, I'm back’ - Ronaldo tells Messi fans after record-breaking World Cup brace

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:53 - 24 June 2026
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Ronaldo tells Messi fans after record-breaking World Cup brace || imago
Ronaldo tells Messi fans after record-breaking World Cup brace || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics and made World Cup history with a two-goal performance in Portugal's decisive victory over Uzbekistan, emphatically stating he has returned to form.
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After a challenging week filled with public criticism, Ronaldo announced "I'm back" following Portugal's commanding 5-0 win on Tuesday. 

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The victory put their World Cup campaign firmly on track after a disappointing opening draw against DR Congo.

The 41-year-old superstar etched his name into the record books by becoming the first player to score in six different World Cup tournaments. 

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Ronaldo’s message to fans 

Following the final whistle, Ronaldo shouted "I'm back, I'm back" into a television camera, as reported by Fabrizio, expressing his relief and satisfaction. 

The Portuguese legend later explained his comment in the mixed zone, stating, "So people do not forget."

Ronaldo scores for Portugal || imago
Ronaldo scores for Portugal || imago

With his two goals, Ronaldo surpassed the legendary Eusebio (nine) to become Portugal's all-time leading scorer at the World Cup, taking his personal tally to 10. 

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The performance was a significant turnaround for the forward, who had failed to score in his previous 10 major tournament appearances despite numerous attempts.

The Portuguese captain also became the second-oldest goalscorer in World Cup history, trailing only Cameroon's Roger Milla, who scored in 1994 at the age of 42. 

Ronaldo scores a brace for Portugal || Imago
Ronaldo scores a brace for Portugal || Imago

He now joins other top stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland who have all found the net in the tournament.

Following their impressive win, Ronaldo and his teammates will face a major test this Saturday when Portugal takes on Colombia.

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