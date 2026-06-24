DR Congo on the brink after disastrous Colombia loss — But their 2026 World Cup dream isn't dead yet

DR Congo on the brink after disastrous Colombia loss — But their 2026 World Cup dream isn't dead yet

DR Congo on the brink after disastrous Colombia loss — But their 2026 World Cup dream isn't dead yet

With one Group K match left against Uzbekistan, Sebastien Desabre’s side can still reach the Round of 32 through either the best-third-place route or a stunning push for second.

After a historic first game against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal, DR Congo’s FIFA World Cup debut has been bruising, but it is far from over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 1-0 defeat to Colombia, sealed by Daniel Munoz’s second-half strike, left the Leopards with just one point from two games.

Thanks to the expanded forty-eight team format, though, their pathway to the knockout rounds remains realistic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The key is simple: beat Uzbekistan. A victory on June 28 would lift DR Congo to four points and keep them firmly in contention for one of the eight best third-place places, a total that, in this tournament, should be enough because several groups are likely to produce third-place teams with only two or three points.

DR Congo’s World Cup hopes: The safest route

The most straightforward path is the one DR Congo must pursue first. Win against Uzbekistan and finish on four points.

Historically, that tally puts a team in a strong position to qualify as a best third-placed side in the 48-team format.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It would not guarantee automatic progress, but it would almost certainly leave the Leopards well placed when the best-third standings are finalised.

🚨 HE'S FINALLY HERE.



After missing DR Congo's opener because of visa issues, Lumumba has taken his place for Colombia vs DR Congo. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8tG7d77onn — Sports on Predict (@predictdotsport) June 24, 2026

The ambitious route

There is also a bolder option: sneaking into second place in Group K to qualify automatically.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For that to happen, DR Congo would need a convincing win over Uzbekistan to improve their goal difference while Colombia upset resurgent Portugal.

Yoane Wissa headed home the leveller for DR Congo | IMAGO

If Colombia beat Portugal and DR Congo win big, the Leopards could overtake Portugal on goal difference and finish runners-up.

It is a long shot, but in such an open tournament long shots can quickly become plausible if results fall the right way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What cannot happen

A draw or defeat against Uzbekistan would put DR Congo in serious trouble. A draw would leave them on two points, a total that is historically unlikely to be enough to be among the top eight third-place teams.

A loss would end their campaign immediately. That is why the final group match carries so much pressure: the Leopards have shown they can compete for long stretches, but now they need a result to reward that effort.

Desabre’s view

After the Colombia defeat, coach Sebastien Desabre in his post-match conference stressed the lessons his players are gaining at this level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a difficult match for us. We played against a very good team. They were superior,” he told FIFA. “Our players, as usual, fought on the pitch to get a result, but we couldn’t manage. Portugal and Colombia give us a lot of experience that we’re faced with, because for us, this is our first World Cup.”