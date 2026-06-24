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DR Congo on the brink after disastrous Colombia loss — But their 2026 World Cup dream isn't dead yet

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 21:53 - 24 June 2026
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DR Congo on the brink after disastrous Colombia loss — But their 2026 World Cup dream isn't dead yet
DR Congo on the brink after disastrous Colombia loss — But their 2026 World Cup dream isn't dead yet
With one Group K match left against Uzbekistan, Sebastien Desabre’s side can still reach the Round of 32 through either the best-third-place route or a stunning push for second.
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After a historic first game against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal, DR Congo’s FIFA World Cup debut has been bruising, but it is far from over. 

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A 1-0 defeat to Colombia, sealed by Daniel Munoz’s second-half strike, left the Leopards with just one point from two games. 

Thanks to the expanded forty-eight team format, though, their pathway to the knockout rounds remains realistic.

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The key is simple: beat Uzbekistan. A victory on June 28 would lift DR Congo to four points and keep them firmly in contention for one of the eight best third-place places, a total that, in this tournament, should be enough because several groups are likely to produce third-place teams with only two or three points.

DR Congo’s World Cup hopes: The safest route

The most straightforward path is the one DR Congo must pursue first. Win against Uzbekistan and finish on four points.

Historically, that tally puts a team in a strong position to qualify as a best third-placed side in the 48-team format.

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It would not guarantee automatic progress, but it would almost certainly leave the Leopards well placed when the best-third standings are finalised.

The ambitious route

There is also a bolder option: sneaking into second place in Group K to qualify automatically. 

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For that to happen, DR Congo would need a convincing win over Uzbekistan to improve their goal difference while Colombia upset resurgent Portugal. 

Yoane Wissa headed home the leveller for DR Congo | IMAGO

If Colombia beat Portugal and DR Congo win big, the Leopards could overtake Portugal on goal difference and finish runners-up. 

It is a long shot, but in such an open tournament long shots can quickly become plausible if results fall the right way.

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What cannot happen

A draw or defeat against Uzbekistan would put DR Congo in serious trouble. A draw would leave them on two points, a total that is historically unlikely to be enough to be among the top eight third-place teams. 

A loss would end their campaign immediately. That is why the final group match carries so much pressure: the Leopards have shown they can compete for long stretches, but now they need a result to reward that effort.

Desabre’s view

After the Colombia defeat, coach Sebastien Desabre in his post-match conference stressed the lessons his players are gaining at this level. 

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“It was a difficult match for us. We played against a very good team. They were superior,” he told FIFA. “Our players, as usual, fought on the pitch to get a result, but we couldn’t manage. Portugal and Colombia give us a lot of experience that we’re faced with, because for us, this is our first World Cup.”

That experience will matter now more than ever. DR Congo still control their fate, and if they can combine defensive discipline with sharper finishing against Uzbekistan, the Round of 32 remains within reach. 

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