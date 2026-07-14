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He is a phenomenon — Makelele snubs Messi, picks 2026 Ballon d'Or winner

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:22 - 14 July 2026
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Former France and Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has revealed his pick for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.
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Makelele, who played for some of the world's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid and Chelsea, has backed France captain Kylian Mbappe ahead of Lionel Messi for the prestigious individual award.

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The legendary defensive midfielder described Mbappe as a phenomenon who is producing an outstanding performance at the World Cup.

Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: Messi drops to fourth as Mbappe overtakes Dembele

"I hope Mbappe wins the Ballon d'Or," Makelele told Marca.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe
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"He didn't win many titles at Real Madrid this season, but his performance in the World Cup was outstanding."

Makelele, who shared a pitch with Brazilian icon Ronaldo during his time in Madrid, drew direct comparisons between the two forwards.

"We called Ronaldo 'the phenomenon' for a reason, and Mbappe is the phenomenon of his generation," Makelele added.

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"The scary thing is, he has more to prove. So yes, I am convinced he is the closest we have to a new R9."

Mbappe has scored eight goals at this World Cup and remains desperate to lead France to their third consecutive final and a second global triumph.

However, the road will not be easy, as international teammate Ousmane Dembele, England captain Harry Kane, and Messi remain firm contenders for the prize.

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