He is a phenomenon — Makelele snubs Messi, picks 2026 Ballon d'Or winner

Former France and Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has revealed his pick for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Makelele, who played for some of the world's biggest clubs, including Real Madrid and Chelsea, has backed France captain Kylian Mbappe ahead of Lionel Messi for the prestigious individual award.

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The legendary defensive midfielder described Mbappe as a phenomenon who is producing an outstanding performance at the World Cup.

"I hope Mbappe wins the Ballon d'Or," Makelele told Marca.

Kylian Mbappe

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"He didn't win many titles at Real Madrid this season, but his performance in the World Cup was outstanding."

Makelele, who shared a pitch with Brazilian icon Ronaldo during his time in Madrid, drew direct comparisons between the two forwards.

"We called Ronaldo 'the phenomenon' for a reason, and Mbappe is the phenomenon of his generation," Makelele added.

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"The scary thing is, he has more to prove. So yes, I am convinced he is the closest we have to a new R9."

Mbappe has scored eight goals at this World Cup and remains desperate to lead France to their third consecutive final and a second global triumph.