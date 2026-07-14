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'Na initial gragra?' Nigerians roast France after World Cup heartbreak

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 22:16 - 14 July 2026
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Nigerian football fans reacted with humour after France's surprise exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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France's disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked a wave of humorous reactions across Nigerian social media, with football fans turning to memes and Pidgin English to poke fun at one of the tournament favourites.

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Many supporters had tipped Les Bleus, inspired by captain Kylian Mbappé, to challenge for the trophy. Instead, their campaign ended earlier than expected, leaving fans stunned and social media buzzing.

France 0-2 Spain

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Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead from the penalty spot before a marauding run from Pedro Porro doubled the lead for La Roja to send the European champions into the World Cup final.

Fan reacts

Among the posts that gained widespread attention was one from X user @Folarin, whose reaction quickly went viral.

"So, nah initial gragra France get? 😂"

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The popular Nigerian Pidgin expression, which loosely translates to "So all France had was early confidence?", became one of the most shared comments following the result.

Fans express disappointment

While many supporters joked about France's elimination, others admitted they were disappointed to see Mbappé's World Cup journey come to an end.

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France arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the favourites, boasting a squad packed with elite talent.

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However, despite their quality on paper, Les Bleus were unable to convert their potential into another successful World Cup campaign.

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