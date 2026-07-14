'Na initial gragra?' Nigerians roast France after World Cup heartbreak

Nigerian football fans reacted with humour after France's surprise exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

France's disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked a wave of humorous reactions across Nigerian social media, with football fans turning to memes and Pidgin English to poke fun at one of the tournament favourites.

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Many supporters had tipped Les Bleus, inspired by captain Kylian Mbappé, to challenge for the trophy. Instead, their campaign ended earlier than expected, leaving fans stunned and social media buzzing.

🔚 Nos Bleus s’inclinent face à l’Espagne en demi-finale de la Coupe du monde, et joueront le match pour la 3e place samedi 18 juillet.



🇫🇷0-2🇪🇸 #FRAESP | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/FlH30jcfeR — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) July 14, 2026

France 0-2 Spain

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Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead from the penalty spot before a marauding run from Pedro Porro doubled the lead for La Roja to send the European champions into the World Cup final.

Fan reacts

Among the posts that gained widespread attention was one from X user @Folarin, whose reaction quickly went viral.

"So, nah initial gragra France get? 😂"

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So, nah initial gragra France get?😂 — Folarin (@__Folarin__) July 14, 2026

The popular Nigerian Pidgin expression, which loosely translates to "So all France had was early confidence?", became one of the most shared comments following the result.

Fans express disappointment

While many supporters joked about France's elimination, others admitted they were disappointed to see Mbappé's World Cup journey come to an end.

Mbape and Ronaldo fans tonight

Omo France pic.twitter.com/FbzEmhVwmG — Bethilo (@MrRanking6) July 14, 2026

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Omo



France don go house oo😔💔 Be like na Spain and Argentina go really meet for finals o💔 — Chelsea (@Egoasa) July 14, 2026

Omo....France fall my hand o. They couldn't adapt at all... should have allowed Morocco qualify.



Now I root for England. — Atanda (@Ohluwatobilobah) July 14, 2026

I don leave am for una 😭



France eliminated hurts 🤕

How did this happen

Dechamps playing tchouamani instead of Konè is still paining me

Kante didn't even get to play

Olise and Dembele just 🤦

Mbappe sef



Omo France https://t.co/urjvUyx42p — Freewill (@Freewill047) July 14, 2026

France wan do Argentina type of come back but they no get Messi.💀 Omo France.



pic.twitter.com/DA2uLYRyds — XallyDion (@XallyDion) July 14, 2026

France arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the favourites, boasting a squad packed with elite talent.

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