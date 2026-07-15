2026 FIFA World Cup: Harry Kane analyses England's defeat to Argentina

England's captain Harry Kane spoke candidly after their defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final.

England captain Harry Kane admitted his side adopted a flawed, passive approach after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Three Lions saw their tournament hopes extinguished at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday following a dramatic late collapse.

A painful defeat for England

England initially took the lead in the 55th minute through a strike from Anthony Gordon. Instead of pressing for a second goal, Thomas Tuchel's side dropped into a deep defensive block to protect the lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This tactical shift invited relentless pressure from the defending champions. Enzo Fernández eventually broke through with an 85th-minute equaliser, before substitute Lautaro Martínez headed in the decisive winner in the second minute of stoppage time to complete the turnaround.

What Kane said

Speaking to broadcasters after the final whistle, the 32-year-old striker expressed immense frustration over the team's inability to control the contest.

"I’m gutted for the team, the staff, the fans. We played a good game for the majority of it," Kane stated, per the FIFA website.

"When we went 1-0 up, we seemed to just try to hold on, which at this level is not enough."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He acknowledged the physical toll the match took on the squad while lamenting their failure to clear the final hurdle.

"We worked so hard to be here. The lads have given every bit of blood, sweat and tears. To fall short like we did is just gutting," Kane added.

"We had a lot of good moments in this tournament. A lot of good games, another semi-final. We talk about knocking on the door. We’re close, we just need to find that missing piece in the final stage of the tournament."

Kane isolated in attack

The captain's post-match assessment aligns with the statistical reality of England's second-half performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following Gordon's goal, England managed to retain just 12% possession as Argentina dictated the tempo.

The retreat left Kane entirely isolated up front against a physical Argentine defensive pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez.

The Bayern Munich forward failed to register a single shot or assist during his 90 minutes on the pitch, rendering him an ineffective presence as the game slipped away.

England will now travel to face France in the third-place playoff on Saturday, while Argentina advance to face Spain in Sunday's final.