‘We didn't know what to do’ – Rooney left disappointed as England threw away the lead against Argentina

Wayne Rooney says England lost control after taking the lead against Argentina.

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney believes England's inability to manage the game after taking the lead proved costly in their heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Three Lions looked on course for a place in their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon fired them ahead in the 55th minute, finishing off an excellent cross from Morgan Rodgers.

However, the reigning world champions responded strongly, with Lionel Messi inspiring Argentina's comeback before two late goals turned the game around and booked the South Americans a place in Sunday's final against Spain.

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England lost its way - Rooney

Speaking after the match, Rooney expressed his disappointment with England's approach once they took the lead, insisting Thomas Tuchel's side retreated too deep instead of maintaining control of the game.

He said, "We got ourselves in such a good position, and then we didn't know what to do.

"We sat back, we allowed them to come onto us. They were creating a number of chances, then we cracked. Really disappointed."

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The defeat ends England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final in 60 years.

England had impressed in the knockout rounds, overcoming co-hosts Mexico before defeating Norway to reach the semi-finals, raising hopes that the Three Lions could finally end their long wait for World Cup glory.

Argentina will now take on Spain in Sunday's World Cup final.

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