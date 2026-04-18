‘No VAR check, No Red Card’ - Fans lament as referee fails to send off Brentford player for pulling Bassey’s hair

Football fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration after Paul Tierney failed to send off Dango Ouattara for pulling Calvin Bassey’s hair against Fulham.

The game between Fulham and Brentford ended in a goalless draw, but also witnessed a controversial moment.

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A similar incident like that of last week's sending off of Lisandro Martinez happened in the game, which the referee and the VAR decided to overlook.

Martinez’s situation led to a red card after VAR reviewed the incident, but Ouattara was waved off, which has led to outcries from fans.

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Fans react to Ouattara's potential red card offence

Following the incident that happened in the game between Fulham and Brentford, fans had flooded X, calling out the incompetence of Premier League referees.

One fan wrote, “One week later, No VAR check, no red card," with a picture of Ouattara pulling Bassey’s hair.

One week later, No VAR check, No Red Card pic.twitter.com/lFXUNRXmGR — 🅱️ASH-AAR🛑 (@YesItsBash) April 18, 2026

Another fan reacted in the comment section, “The inconsistency in the league is disgusting.”

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A fan responded, “The rule only bend when it comes to United."

One fan replied, “Of course, Bassey isn’t British! And the Brentford guy doesn’t play for Manchester United. The double standard is no more news!”

A fan commented, “This is the second hair pull I've seen this season that didn't receive a red card. Because it's not a ManUTD player.”

This situation has led to many questioning PGMOL and the standard of the refereeing in the Premier League this season.

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