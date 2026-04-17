‘We're not ruling any player out, not even Victor’ — Boniface offered hope by Werder Bremen boss

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface has been offered a way back into the Werder Bremen first team

Victor Boniface has been handed a potential lifeline in his recovery journey after Werder Bremen coach Daniel Thioune hinted at a possible return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a crucial derby looming, the Nigerian striker’s comeback could arrive just in time to influence Bremen’s survival fight.

Thioune leaves door open for Boniface return

Boniface has been sidelined since December 2025 after suffering a serious knee injury that required surgery, keeping him out of action for several months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now back in individual training, the striker is edging closer to full fitness, and Thioune has refused to rule him out of contention for the upcoming clash against Hamburger SV.

“We’re not ruling any player out, not even Victor,” the Bremen boss said, while stressing that a final decision will depend on how the forward responds in training.

Despite the optimism, Thioune made it clear that Boniface is not yet ready for a full match, and any involvement would likely come from the bench as the club carefully manages his return.

Derby stakes raise importance of timely comeback

The timing of Boniface’s potential return could hardly be more significant, with Bremen locked in a tense relegation battle. Sitting just above the drop zone, they head into the North German derby under pressure following a run of poor results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their opponents, Hamburger SV, are not entirely safe either, making the clash a high-stakes encounter for both sides. Bremen will also have to cope without suspended captain Marco Friedl, further complicating their task.

In Boniface’s absence, players like Romano Schmid and Justin Njinmah have carried the attacking burden, but his return, even for a brief cameo, could provide a much-needed spark.