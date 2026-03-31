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Victor Boniface nears remarkable return to action after knee surgery

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:35 - 31 March 2026
Nigerian international Victor Boniface is reportedly on the verge of a miraculous comeback from injury, providing a boost to Werder Bremen's fight for Bundesliga survival.
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Boniface, who joined Werder Bremen on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, has had a difficult year.

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After finding it difficult to secure regular playing time, his season appeared to be over when he suffered a serious knee injury in December that required surgery.

Victor Boniface | Image: Imago

Initially ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, Boniface returned to his parent club, Bayer Leverkusen, to begin his rehabilitation.

Over the past few months, the Nigerian has documented his rigorous recovery process, sharing updates of his gym work and individual training sessions.

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His progress accelerated recently as he began training with the Bayer Leverkusen U-19 squad, signaling that a return to competitive action was on the horizon.

Werder Bremen confirms Boniface return

On Monday, Werder Bremen officially announced that Boniface was back at the club to complete the final phase of his recovery. According to German outlet Deichstube, the forward is scheduled to start individual training on Tuesday, with the possibility of rejoining the full squad as early as next week if his progress continues as planned.

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Peter Niemeyer, Werder Bremen's Head of Professional Football, expressed optimism but stressed that the club would proceed with caution.

"He will be carefully reintroduced to team training as early as next week," Niemeyer said. "We’re hopeful that he can still make an appearance this season."

Boniface's comeback could be pivotal for Werder Bremen, who are precariously positioned in 14th place, just four points clear of the relegation zone. With only seven matches remaining, his presence could be the key to securing their Bundesliga status.

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