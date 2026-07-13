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Nigeria defeats Ghana to win the Africa Championship unbeaten

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:38 - 13 July 2026
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Team Nigeria won the U-13 title and the women's senior gold medal at the 2026 NFL Flag Africa Continental Championship in Nairobi, Kenya.
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Team Nigeria enjoyed a memorable outing at the 2026 NFL Flag Africa Continental Championship, winning the U-13 co-ed title and the women's senior gold medal after outstanding performances in Nairobi, Kenya.

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The Nigerian contingent dominated the competition, with the U-13 team completing an unbeaten campaign before defeating Ghana 30-6 in the championship final, while the women's senior team defeated Egypt 27-18 to secure another gold medal.

Nigeria crush Ghana to win U-13 crown

The U-13 final saw Nigeria produce another commanding display, defeating regional rivals Ghana 30-6 to be crowned African champions.

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The tournament, held from July 9 to July 11 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, featured youth teams from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt, and South Africa.

Nigeria's young stars proved unstoppable throughout the championship. Under the guidance of the Nigerian American Football Outreach (NAFO) National Director and U-13 National Team Head Coach Kenny Nwankwo, Team Nigeria completed the tournament with a perfect 5-0 record.

The champions also recorded an impressive 146-point differential, underlining their dominance over the rest of the field.

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Coach Nwankwo hails players' determination

Reacting after lifting the trophy, Coach Kenny Nwankwo praised his players for their focus and commitment throughout the competition.

He said, "The team is very focused, and we believed we could win, which made us put in better performances. I am happy about what the kids were able to do to finish strongly."

Women's team also strikes gold

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Nigeria's success extended beyond the youth category as the women's senior national team also emerged champions.

The Nigerian women defeated Egypt 27-18 in an entertaining final to secure the gold medal and complete a successful championship for Team Nigeria.

The double triumph further highlights the country's growing strength in flag football across different age categories.

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