Ronaldo reveals feelings on retirement from football

The Brazilian great spoke on the realities of retirement from football

Former Brazilian superstar Ronaldo Nazário has opened up about the immense emotional and physical toll of walking away from professional football, describing his transition into retirement as a deeply traumatic life event.

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Speaking during a poignant appearance at the Football Legends Talks, the iconic striker, affectionately known worldwide as Il Fenomeno, laid bare the dark period that followed the end of his playing days.

The Traumatic Void of Leaving the Pitch

The two-time World Cup winner revealed that walking away from the game he dominated felt equivalent to experiencing a devastating personal tragedy.

The sudden loss of identity and the end of daily competition triggered a severe downward spiral that affected both his mental and physical health.

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Ronaldo candidly shared the depth of his post-career struggles, stating, “When you decide to stop playing, it’s as if a loved one has died.

“I suffered from severe depression; I gained a lot of weight. It was very difficult to leave football. The idea of not playing anymore for a while was devastating.”

Reinvention After the Final Whistle

While the legendary forward eventually found a way to navigate the vacuum left by his departure, he admitted that letting go of his elite competitive drive was an agonisingly slow process.

“Then you realise you have other things to do in life, that you can reinvent yourself," Ronaldo reflected, looking back at his journey of recovery. "But the thought of not competing for a while really stuck with me.”

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