Mbappé can break it - Asisat Oshoala tips France star to surpass Messi’s record at 2026 World Cup

The six-time African Women's Player of the Year has identified the one player she believes can break Lionel Messi's newly set World Cup record, and do it before the 2026 tournament is over.

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The Super Falcons of Nigeria star believes Kylian Mbappé has what it takes to erase the Argentine's newly established record, and he wasted little time strengthening her case.

What happened?

Super Falcons icon Asisat Oshoala

Hours after Messi scored twice in Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria to move onto 17 World Cup goals and surpass Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16, Oshoala took to X with a bold assessment.

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Lionel Messi breaks new records || Imago

"Let's not lie o, Mbappe is capable of shattering this Messi record at this current World Cup," she wrote on Monday, June 22.

Let’s not lie o, Mbappe is capable of shattering this Messi record at this current World Cup. #AllTimeScorer #WorldCup — ASISAT O.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) June 22, 2026

Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Iraq | IMAGO

In the first half, he sliced through the Iraqi defense with predatory instinct, netting the opener before adding a second early in the second period following a delayed restart.

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As the ball hit the back of the net for the second time, the scoreboard read what many thought impossible so soon: France led 2-0, and Mbappé’s career World Cup tally stood at 16.

At the time of this report, the Les Bleus forward is now level with Miroslav Klose’s old record, sitting exactly one goal behind Messi.

Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Iraq | IMAGO

Suddenly, Messi's newly minted record no longer appears untouchable.

While the Argentine icon continues to produce remarkable moments at 38, Mbappé's pursuit has become one of the defining subplots of the tournament.

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The Frenchman, still in his prime at 27, combines elite finishing with a relentless appetite for goals, qualities that have already placed him among the most prolific players in World Cup history.

The bigger picture

Oshoala's comments have only added fuel to the conversation.

Widely regarded as one of Africa's greatest footballers and a six-time African Women's Player of the Year, the Nigeria international is known for speaking her mind.

Her prediction has resonated with fans who see Mbappé as the most realistic challenger to Messi's historic mark.

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Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the 2022 World Cup final | IMAGO

The mathematics are straightforward. Messi sits alone on 17 goals. Mbappé is now one behind.