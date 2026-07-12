2026 World Cup: Senegal sacks head coach

Senegal has relieved head coach and his entire technical team of their duties after the Lions of Teranga's disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has announced the dismissal of head coach Pape Thiaw and his entire technical staff following the national team's disappointing campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The decision comes after Senegal's early elimination from the tournament, with the federation opting for a fresh start as preparations begin for the next phase of international competitions.

World Cup exit sparks change

Senegal's World Cup journey ended dramatically after the Lions of Teranga surrendered a two-goal advantage against Belgium in the Round of 32.

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Having taken control of the match, Senegal eventually suffered a 3-2 extra-time defeat, a result that drew widespread criticism from supporters and football stakeholders.

The defeat intensified calls for changes within the national team setup, with many fans expressing disappointment over the team's inability to protect its lead on one of football's biggest stages.

Thiaw's tenure comes to an end

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Senegal BEAT Nigeria, South Africa & Ghana to rewrite World Cup history

During his time in charge, Thiaw guided Senegal through qualification for the FIFA World Cup and also led the team during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

Despite those achievements, his tenure was overshadowed by controversy following the AFCON final, where disciplinary issues reportedly resulted in a suspension imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The World Cup disappointment ultimately proved to be the final blow to his time as national team coach.

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In announcing the decision, the FSF confirmed that both Thiaw and his backroom staff had been relieved of their responsibilities as part of a wider restructuring of the national team.

The federation is now expected to focus on rebuilding ahead of upcoming international assignments, including qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).