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England vs Norway: 3D replay suggests Three Lions’ Equaliser Should Have Been Ruled Out

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 07:37 - 12 July 2026
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Norway were aggrieved by a crucial decision during their loss to England
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Norway’s impressive World Cup run ended in a heartbreaking 2-1 quarterfinal defeat to England in Miami, but their exit has been thoroughly marred by severe technological controversy.

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Fresh broadcast evidence has emerged suggesting that Jude Bellingham's crucial first-half equaliser should have been completely disallowed due to an unprecedented aerial interference.

Spidercam Wire Incident Sparks Massive Outrage

The immense frustration from the Norwegian camp centres on a dramatic incident in first-half stoppage time, where a long goal-kick from goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland passed dangerously close to an overhead spidercam cable suspended above the pitch.

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A viral video circulating on X showcased advanced BBC analysis software converting the play into a 3D simulation, which clearly captured a sudden "deflection" in the ball's aerial trajectory.

According to FIFA’s strict tournament regulations, had an official on-field or VAR review determined that the ball struck the wire, the play would have been instantly dead, the goal ruled out, and the game restarted with a standard dropped ball.

Former England striker Wayne Rooney noticed the anomaly as well, saying, "The ball seems to deviate and come down quickly. It sort of deviates the ball."

High-Tech Denials Leave Norwegians Aggrieved

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Despite the visual trajectory evidence, FIFA officials stuck firmly by their automated systems, noting that the microchip sensor inside the match ball recorded no peak in data – resembling cricket's snickometer – to validate an impact.

The rigid decision left Norway manager Ståle Solbakken and his squad entirely exasperated, especially since they also had a second-half Torbjørn Heggem goal controversially ruled out by VAR for an Erling Haaland foul.

"The ball dropped down straight from heaven, says everyone – including the goalie," a frustrated Solbakken remarked regarding the wire incident.

Midfielder Sander Berge echoed the immense bitterness over the incredibly fine margins, lamenting that their tournament aspirations were ultimately decided by a silent microchip.

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