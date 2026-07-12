‘We can play better’ — England boss fires back at Bellingham’s comments after Three Lions QF win

England boss Thomas Tuchel is involved in a mini war of words with Three Lions hero Jude Bellingham

England manager Thomas Tuchel has demanded a higher level of performance from his squad, standing firm on his tactical criticisms despite their dramatic World Cup quarterfinal victory over Norway.

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The German tactician’s comments have sparked an intriguing back-and-forth with match-winner Jude Bellingham, exposing a slight ideological divide inside the Three Lions camp.

Bellingham Defends Tired Squad After Grim Fightback

Jude Bellingham once again proved to be England's ultimate saviour on Saturday, striking twice to engineer a narrow 2-1 comeback victory after Norway took a shocking early lead.

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When informed immediately post-match that his manager was deeply unsatisfied with how the team functioned structurally, the Real Madrid midfielder sharply defended his teammates' efforts, pointing out the brutal playing conditions and elite opposition.

"Oh well, whatever... It's a tough shift. All the players put in a very tough shift," a defiant Bellingham stated. "Maybe he doesn't know what it's like to play in those kind of conditions against Erling Haaland, Ødegaard, Nusa, Sørloth. You know, that's not an easy team to play against."

Tuchel Praises Spirit But Demands Elite Football

Faced with Bellingham's blunt pushback during his post-match press conference, Tuchel chose not to dispute the immense grit showcased by his players, but he resolutely maintained his sky-high standards.

While praising their elite mentality, team spirit, and unique ability to dig deep and find a path to victory under severe pressure, the coach insisted that a standard text-book victory is not enough if England truly wishes to lift the trophy.

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The manager elaborated, "Absolutely, no one disputes that. I'm impressed with the shift that they put in... But I'm also a football coach, and I think we can play better. In general, I think it was not a high-level game. The analysing head of me and the football coach in me still thinks that we can and have to play better football."

While Bellingham and captain Harry Kane have essentially dragged England into the final four, scoring a staggering 12 of the team's 13 goals in the competition, Tuchel is fully aware that relying entirely on individual brilliance could prove costly in the semifinals.