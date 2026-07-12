'Unbelievable' - Switzerland coach blasts referee after Argentina World Cup defeat

Switzerland lost 3-1 in extra time to Argentina as the coach insisted Breel Embolo's controversial dismissal proved decisive in the World Cup quarter-final.

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has strongly criticised the refereeing following his team's 3-1 extra-time defeat to Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, insisting a controversial decision involving Breel Embolo changed the course of the match.

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The Swiss manager described the dismissal of Embolo as an "unbelievable" decision and argued that the officiating ultimately determined the outcome of the fiercely contested encounter.

Yakin questions referee and VAR

Speaking after the match, Yakin expressed disbelief over the decision that saw Embolo sent off following a VAR review.

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According to the Swiss coach, there was nothing malicious in the incident that justified the punishment handed to his striker.

"We were punished because of a mistake. There was no reason for that booking. I don't understand it. It was an innocent situation; there was nothing malicious about it," Yakin said.

He also questioned how the referee and video assistant referee reached their conclusion.

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He added, "That decision was simply unbelievable. I completely disagree with it. There was clear contact, and I don't understand how the referee and the VAR came to that conclusion."

Although disappointed with the officiating, Yakin stopped short of suggesting Argentina received preferential treatment.

Instead, he maintained that both teams had produced an entertaining contest before the controversial decision overshadowed the game.

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He added, "I wouldn't say they were being favoured. We had a fair and open match. Both teams played football. Football wasn't the winner today.

"We were punished by a mistake. It was a decisive moment that determined the outcome of the match. We can complain now, but I have to congratulate Argentina."

The quarter-final at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium produced an entertaining contest between two determined sides.

Alexis Mac Allister gave Argentina the lead before Dan Ndoye restored parity for Switzerland to force extra time.

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With Switzerland reduced to 10 men, Argentina capitalised on their numerical advantage as Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez scored to secure a 3-1 victory and send the defending champions into the semi-finals.