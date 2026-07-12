Isabel Haugseng sends emotional message to Erling Haaland after Norway’s World Cup heartbreak
Isabel Haugseng Johansen has shared an emotional message to Erling Haaland following Norway’s heartbreaking exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Man City striker and his teammates saw their dream of lifting football’s biggest prize come to an end after a 2-1 defeat to England in the quarter-finals, ending what had been Norway’s best World Cup campaign in decades.
Hours after the final whistle, Johansen took to social media with a heartfelt tribute to her longtime partner.
"So proud of you"
Sharing a photo of herself embracing Haaland tightly after the defeat, Johansen wrote as translated to English:
“The adventure is over for now, but we will take the memories with us forever. I’m so proud of you, always. ❤️”
The brief but emotional message quickly attracted thousands of reactions from supporters, many praising the couple’s relationship and applauding Norway’s historic run to the last eight.
While the result brought disappointment, Haaland finished the tournament as one of its standout performers, scoring an impressive seven goals and helping guide Norway to their deepest-ever World Cup run before England ended their dream.
Johansen also enjoyed a memorable tournament of her own.
Already one of football’s most recognised partners, she emerged as one of the biggest fashion stars of the World Cup, with several of her matchday outfits going viral across social media.
Her custom Norway-inspired dress for the quarter-final against England was widely praised by fans and fashion pages alike
Her Instagram following has exploded by more than 300% since the tournament kicked off last month.
Throughout Norway’s campaign, Johansen became a regular presence in the stands, supporting Haaland while documenting the couple’s World Cup journey.
Although Norway’s campaign has ended, both Haaland and Johansen leave the tournament having strengthened their status as one of modern football’s most fascinating Gen Z couples.