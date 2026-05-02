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They signed me to win Rashford speaks amid uncertain future

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:41 - 02 May 2026
Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford played down his impactful performance in the victory against Osasuna.
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Rashford issued a statement of intent regarding Barcelona's league title charge following his decisive contribution in a gruelling 2-1 victory over CA Osasuna at El Sadar in Pamplona

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What Rashford said

After delivering a brilliant, pinpoint 80th-minute cross to assist Robert Lewandowski’s opener in Barcelona’s victory. 

Despite his important contribution, Rashford refused to dwell on his intervention, insisting that he was only doing his job.

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"My assist to Lewandowski? Well, Barça signed me to help win titles, and that's what I'm going to try to do all the way. As I said, La Liga is a marathon, not a sprint, and now we're already close to arriving first at the finish line,” he said, per Barca Times. 

The hard-fought three points have pushed Hansi Flick’s squad agonisingly close to officially clinching their second consecutive La Liga crown, highlighting Rashford's immense value to the Catalan giants.

The 28-year-old has been impactful since his high-profile summer loan switch, amassing an impressive 13 goals and 11 assists across all club competitions this campaign.

Despite his undeniable on-pitch impact, Barcelona’s severe, well-documented financial constraints have forced the club's hierarchy to attempt to renegotiate the pre-agreed €30million loan-to-buy option embedded in his temporary contract.

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However, Manchester United are maintaining an uncompromisingly firm stance, completely refusing to lower their financial valuation for its academy graduate.

With the Premier League club unwilling to sanction a discounted transfer fee, Rashford's permanent status remains heavily in the balance even as he directly propels Barcelona toward the finish line of the Spanish top flight.

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