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NBA Playoffs: Lakers, fans blast officiating as OKC take 2-0 lead

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:32 - 08 May 2026
The Oklahoma City Thunder took a commanding 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semi-final series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 125-107 victory in Game 2 on Thursday night.
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The NBA Playoffs continues to heat up, and Thursday night was no different.

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Despite OKC's dominant Game 2 win, the result was overshadowed by intense criticism from the Lakers organisation and fans over the officiating.

Lakers players, including Austin Reaves, were seen confronting officials both during and after the game.

Head coach JJ Redick was particularly vocal, claiming the Thunder commit fouls on nearly every possession while benefiting from soft calls, especially on drives by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

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Redick also highlighted that LeBron James “has the worst whistle of any star player,” noting that the 41-year-old is frequently clobbered on drives with minimal calls.

LeBron James himself appeared visibly frustrated, getting into heated exchanges with officials and even former teammate Alex Caruso over several non-calls.

Fans on social media echoed the frustration, with many accusing the referees of bias toward the young Thunder side and ruining the competitiveness of the series.

Reactions to poor officiating in Lakers vs OKC

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While OKC’s superior depth and talent were evident, especially in the second half, the Lakers believe inconsistent officiating played a major role in swinging momentum.

The Thunder now head to Los Angeles with a strong chance to go up 3-0, but the growing narrative around the refs could add extra intensity to Game 3.

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