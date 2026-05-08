NBA Playoffs: Lakers, fans blast officiating as OKC take 2-0 lead

The Oklahoma City Thunder took a commanding 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semi-final series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 125-107 victory in Game 2 on Thursday night.

The NBA Playoffs continues to heat up, and Thursday night was no different.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite OKC's dominant Game 2 win, the result was overshadowed by intense criticism from the Lakers organisation and fans over the officiating.

Lakers players, including Austin Reaves, were seen confronting officials both during and after the game.

Austin Reaves and the Lakers just had a meeting with the refs after the game to share their frustration with them. pic.twitter.com/exHIVkrese — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 8, 2026

Head coach JJ Redick was particularly vocal, claiming the Thunder commit fouls on nearly every possession while benefiting from soft calls, especially on drives by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These referees are absolutely screwing the Lakers. They’re so biased towards Oklahoma City. Tough to watch. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 8, 2026

Redick also highlighted that LeBron James “has the worst whistle of any star player,” noting that the 41-year-old is frequently clobbered on drives with minimal calls.

LeBron James himself appeared visibly frustrated, getting into heated exchanges with officials and even former teammate Alex Caruso over several non-calls.

Fans on social media echoed the frustration, with many accusing the referees of bias toward the young Thunder side and ruining the competitiveness of the series.

Reactions to poor officiating in Lakers vs OKC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lmaooo this is pure comedy at this point. The refs literally just taking points away from the Lakers FOR NO REASON



I’M CRYING 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/tpvLfHwH8H — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 8, 2026

The league clearly has a problem with NBA referees, and they continue to not address it.



I’m not just talking about the Lakers either.



This has become a league-wide issue. Fans, players and coaches are seeing the same inconsistency every night, and nothing changes.



Bad calls… pic.twitter.com/83TeSDQSEg — SleeperLakers (@SleeperLakers) May 8, 2026

"THESE NBA REFEREES ARE GOD AWFUL! THIS IS THE PLAYOFFS!"



– @housh84 DESTROYS NBA refs after some very questionable officiating in the Lakers' game 2 loss to the Thunder



WE ARE STILL LIVE: https://t.co/f4H3dQB55c pic.twitter.com/vic4xGKZbv — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) May 8, 2026

While OKC’s superior depth and talent were evident, especially in the second half, the Lakers believe inconsistent officiating played a major role in swinging momentum.