'Azamen and demons’ - Why Nigerians FEAR for new, youthful Golden Eaglets coach Uwejamomere
The era of the recyclable veteran coaches has been officially declared dead following the appointment of a new coach for Nigeria's national U17 team, the Golden Eaglets.
In a move that has surprised Nigerian football fans and followers, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has snubbed the usual suspects to name Eboboritse Uwejamomere as the new boss of the five-time world champions.
But as the news of the 'laptop coach' broke on Thursday evening, the conversation quickly shifted from his impressive resume to a much darker reality: Can a modern, data-driven mind survive the 'demons' of Nigerian football in the NFF?
Eboboritse Uwejamomere is presently head of academy at Sporting Lagos as well as academy youth development coach at Millwall FC, Gillingham FC and Nottingham Forest FC in England.— MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) May 7, 2026
He was also head coach at Abeokuta-based Stormers FC. https://t.co/YX6w0PbpaZ
"Now, that's some portfolio"
Uwajamomere isn't just a fresh face; he's an analytical powerhouse with a globetrotting resume that makes the oldies look obsolete.
The young coach is a former academy youth development coach at Millwall FC, who currently have a future Super Eagles, Femi Azeez, on their payroll.
Uwe is also a coach-analyst for the senior national teams, the Super Eagles and Africa's finest women's team, the Super Falcons.
He is also the current head of academy at newly promoted Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, side, Sporting Lagos, and the former head coach of Stomers FC.
🚨OFFICIAL - The NFF have appointed Eboboritse Uwejamomere as the new Golden Eaglets (U-17) head coach, while Abdu Maikaba as the head coach of the Flying Eagles (U-20).— Official AGT⚽🎙️ (@Iam_agt) May 7, 2026
Eboboritse is the coach-analyst for the Super Eagles, and head coach of Sporting Lagos FA, as well as… pic.twitter.com/EGSXzuCnJV
This fan reaction summed up the shock in this particular appointment from the NFF for Nigeria's Golden Eaglets.
"Now, that's some portfolio."
Another impressed Nigerian added, "Young, well-spoken, proven track record. This is refreshing for a change, I like this."
A 'refreshing' gamble
The appointment has been hailed by Nigerians as a 'right step in the proper direction' for a country that has struggled to modernise its development stages.
"This is a refreshing appointment," an excited fan stated, with another noting, "I wish him all the best because the pressure (internally and externally) go choke."
However, the most controversial comment on the appointment ignores the coach's tactics and focuses on something more pertinent - corruption.
For this Nigerian, intelligence is a liability in a system run by shadowy agents and 'benefit boys', who they believe have access to the NFF.
"He sounds intelligent. Will the NFF allow him workd? One big question. Those azzamen and benefit boys no dey gree coach work. Demons!!!"
NFF appoints Sporting Lagos Academy’s head coach as Nigeria’s U-17 Coach.— OgbeniBoye. (@LekanOmoboye) May 7, 2026
Academy youth development coach at Millwall FC, Gillingham FC and Nottingham Forest FC in England, Super Eagles analyst, current Sporting Lagos Academy head coach.
Fresh Air. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/RQqO9nPLxS
Whether Uwejamomere's laptop can overcome the 'Azzamen' remains the biggest story in Nigerian football today following his appointment.