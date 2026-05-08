'Azamen and demons’ - Why Nigerians FEAR for new, youthful Golden Eaglets coach Uwejamomere

By appointing tactical analyst Eboboritse Uwejamomere, the NFF has signalled the end of the veteran era. While the move to hire a youthful coach has sparked excitement, some wonder if the NFF 'demons' will let the data-driven coach actually do his work.

The era of the recyclable veteran coaches has been officially declared dead following the appointment of a new coach for Nigeria's national U17 team, the Golden Eaglets.

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In a move that has surprised Nigerian football fans and followers, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has snubbed the usual suspects to name Eboboritse Uwejamomere as the new boss of the five-time world champions.

But as the news of the 'laptop coach' broke on Thursday evening, the conversation quickly shifted from his impressive resume to a much darker reality: Can a modern, data-driven mind survive the 'demons' of Nigerian football in the NFF?

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Eboboritse Uwejamomere is presently head of academy at Sporting Lagos as well as academy youth development coach at Millwall FC, Gillingham FC and Nottingham Forest FC in England.



He was also head coach at Abeokuta-based Stormers FC. https://t.co/YX6w0PbpaZ — MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) May 7, 2026

"Now, that's some portfolio"

Uwajamomere isn't just a fresh face; he's an analytical powerhouse with a globetrotting resume that makes the oldies look obsolete.

The young coach is a former academy youth development coach at Millwall FC, who currently have a future Super Eagles, Femi Azeez, on their payroll.

Eboboritse Uwejamomere is the new Golden Eaglets boss.

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Uwe is also a coach-analyst for the senior national teams, the Super Eagles and Africa's finest women's team, the Super Falcons.

He is also the current head of academy at newly promoted Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, side, Sporting Lagos, and the former head coach of Stomers FC.

🚨OFFICIAL - The NFF have appointed Eboboritse Uwejamomere as the new Golden Eaglets (U-17) head coach, while Abdu Maikaba as the head coach of the Flying Eagles (U-20).



Eboboritse is the coach-analyst for the Super Eagles, and head coach of Sporting Lagos FA, as well as… pic.twitter.com/EGSXzuCnJV — Official AGT⚽🎙️ (@Iam_agt) May 7, 2026

This fan reaction summed up the shock in this particular appointment from the NFF for Nigeria's Golden Eaglets.

"Now, that's some portfolio."

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NFF, led by President Ibrahim Gusau. || Imago

Another impressed Nigerian added, "Young, well-spoken, proven track record. This is refreshing for a change, I like this."

A 'refreshing' gamble

The appointment has been hailed by Nigerians as a 'right step in the proper direction' for a country that has struggled to modernise its development stages.

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"This is a refreshing appointment," an excited fan stated, with another noting, "I wish him all the best because the pressure (internally and externally) go choke."

However, the most controversial comment on the appointment ignores the coach's tactics and focuses on something more pertinent - corruption.

Uwejamomere has been described as intelligent by Nigerians.

For this Nigerian, intelligence is a liability in a system run by shadowy agents and 'benefit boys', who they believe have access to the NFF.

"He sounds intelligent. Will the NFF allow him workd? One big question. Those azzamen and benefit boys no dey gree coach work. Demons!!!"

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NFF appoints Sporting Lagos Academy’s head coach as Nigeria’s U-17 Coach.



Academy youth development coach at Millwall FC, Gillingham FC and Nottingham Forest FC in England, Super Eagles analyst, current Sporting Lagos Academy head coach.



Fresh Air. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/RQqO9nPLxS — OgbeniBoye. (@LekanOmoboye) May 7, 2026