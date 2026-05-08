Advertisement

'Azamen and demons’ - Why Nigerians FEAR for new, youthful Golden Eaglets coach Uwejamomere

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:44 - 08 May 2026
By appointing tactical analyst Eboboritse Uwejamomere, the NFF has signalled the end of the veteran era. While the move to hire a youthful coach has sparked excitement, some wonder if the NFF 'demons' will let the data-driven coach actually do his work.
Advertisement

The era of the recyclable veteran coaches has been officially declared dead following the appointment of a new coach for Nigeria's national U17 team, the Golden Eaglets.

Advertisement

In a move that has surprised Nigerian football fans and followers, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has snubbed the usual suspects to name Eboboritse Uwejamomere as the new boss of the five-time world champions.

But as the news of the 'laptop coach' broke on Thursday evening, the conversation quickly shifted from his impressive resume to a much darker reality: Can a modern, data-driven mind survive the 'demons' of Nigerian football in the NFF?

Advertisement

"Now, that's some portfolio"

Uwajamomere isn't just a fresh face; he's an analytical powerhouse with a globetrotting resume that makes the oldies look obsolete.

Eboboritse Uwejamomere is the new Golden Eaglets boss.
Eboboritse Uwejamomere is the new Golden Eaglets boss.
Advertisement

  • Uwe is also a coach-analyst for the senior national teams, the Super Eagles and Africa's finest women's team, the Super Falcons.

This fan reaction summed up the shock in this particular appointment from the NFF for Nigeria's Golden Eaglets.

"Now, that's some portfolio."
Advertisement
NFF, led by President Ibrahim Gusau. || Imago
NFF, led by President Ibrahim Gusau. || Imago

Another impressed Nigerian added, "Young, well-spoken, proven track record. This is refreshing for a change, I like this."

A 'refreshing' gamble

The appointment has been hailed by Nigerians as a 'right step in the proper direction' for a country that has struggled to modernise its development stages.

Advertisement

"This is a refreshing appointment," an excited fan stated, with another noting, "I wish him all the best because the pressure (internally and externally) go choke."

However, the most controversial comment on the appointment ignores the coach's tactics and focuses on something more pertinent - corruption.

Uwejamomere has been described as intelligent by Nigerians.
Uwejamomere has been described as intelligent by Nigerians.

For this Nigerian, intelligence is a liability in a system run by shadowy agents and 'benefit boys', who they believe have access to the NFF.

"He sounds intelligent. Will the NFF allow him workd? One big question. Those azzamen and benefit boys no dey gree coach work. Demons!!!"
Advertisement

Whether Uwejamomere's laptop can overcome the 'Azzamen' remains the biggest story in Nigerian football today following his appointment.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Nigeria U17
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ansu Fati at AS Monaco.
Football
08.05.2026
I want to be succesful there — Ansu Fati opens up on his future amid Monaco push
Leaked 'secret' messages EXPOSE Real Madrid’s vicious dressing room WAR as club crumbles before El Clásico
Football
08.05.2026
Leaked 'secret' messages EXPOSE Real Madrid’s vicious dressing room WAR as club crumbles before El Clásico
'Azamen and demons’ - Why Nigerians FEAR for new, youthful Golden Eaglets coach Uwejamomere
Football
08.05.2026
'Azamen and demons’ - Why Nigerians FEAR for new, youthful Golden Eaglets coach Uwejamomere
NBA Playoffs: Lakers, fans blast officiating as OKC take 2-0 lead
Basketball
08.05.2026
NBA Playoffs: Lakers, fans blast officiating as OKC take 2-0 lead
‘Nigeria would have qualified’ - NFF Secretary explains why Super Eagles missed World Cup spot
Super Eagles
08.05.2026
‘Nigeria would have qualified’ - NFF Secretary explains why Super Eagles missed World Cup spot
Manchester City vs Brentford preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Match Previews
07.05.2026
Manchester City vs Brentford preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head