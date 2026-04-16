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Clinton-inspired Sporting Lagos promoted to NPFL after surviving robbery in Osun

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 22:12 - 16 April 2026
Sporting Lagos overcame a hostile atmosphere and shocking refereeing decisions in Osun to secure a 1-0 victory and confirm their return to the NPFL.
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Sporting Lagos are back where they belong. The Tech Boys secured their promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Thursday afternoon, but they had to navigate a landscape of intimidation and inexplicable officiating to do it.

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A narrow 1-0 victory over Osun United was enough to keep them ahead of Akwa United in the NNL standings, yet the scoreline tells only half the story of a dramatic afternoon in Ile-Igbo.

The tone for the afternoon was set before kickoff. Travelling Sporting fans found themselves locked out of the stadium, forced to cheer from the top of their buses.

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On the pitch, centre referee Suleiman Ibrahim from Kwara State delivered a performance that was blatantly designed to rob the visitors from the first whistle.

Despite the hostile environment, Sporting found the breakthrough in the 17th minute when Alex Leme met Aliyu’s pinpoint cross with a stunning header.

Match Scorebox

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  • Osun United 0-1 Sporting Lagos

  • Goal: Alex Leme (17')

  • Venue: Ile-Igbo

  • Consequence: Sporting Lagos promoted to NPFL

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Instead of a fair contest, the goal seemed to trigger a more aggressive stance from the match officials. Ibrahim manufactured a controversial penalty for the home side in an attempt to level the scales, though justice was served when the effort rattled the crossbar.

As the game progressed, the officiating grew increasingly erratic, culminating in a mysterious eight minutes of added time.

However, Sporting Lagos had a wall in the form of Clinton Lawani. The goalkeeper produced a performance for the ages, dominating his area and winning every aerial duel launched into the box.

His crowning moment came deep into stoppage time, where a stunning low dive denied Osun United a certain equaliser. Lawani’s heroics ensured that the audacity to win on the road was rewarded with three points and a ticket back to the top flight.

Clinton Lawani was the hero for Sporting.
Clinton Lawani was the hero for Sporting.

This promotion is evidence of the character of the squad. To win under such circumstances requires more than tactical discipline; it requires the mental steel to ignore external factors and focus on the objective.

Sporting Lagos have returned to the NPFL for the second time in their history, and if they can survive the Osun robbery, they are ready for anything the elite division throws at them.

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