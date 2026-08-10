Ferguson reveals Mourinho was his first choice to replace him at Man United

Ferguson preferred Mourinho as his 2013 Man Utd successor but failed to actualise the dream.

Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed that Jose Mourinho was his preferred candidate to succeed him as Manchester United manager in 2013.

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Still, the Portuguese coach turned down the opportunity because of a commitment he had already made to Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho || Imago

Ferguson brought his remarkable 26-year reign at Old Trafford to an end at the conclusion of the 2012/13 season after guiding United to their 20th English top-flight title. With the club facing the difficult task of replacing one of the most successful managers in football history, Mourinho was reportedly considered the ideal candidate.

However, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager ultimately chose to return to Stamford Bridge, paving the way for David Moyes to take charge at Manchester United.

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The story has now been revisited in a Netflix documentary focusing on Mourinho's career, with both managers providing their accounts of the events surrounding the decision.

Mourinho had an agreement with Manchester United

Mourinho revealed that Manchester United's interest came at a time when he was preparing to leave Real Madrid.

The Portuguese manager had already established himself as one of Europe's elite coaches, having won league titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.

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According to Mourinho, the prospect of taking charge at Old Trafford was extremely appealing.

He explained that Manchester United had an enormous attraction because of the club's history, global profile and Ferguson's legacy.

"When I left Real Madrid, I had an agreement with Manchester United," Mourinho said in the documentary.

Mourinho had already developed a deep relationship with Chelsea supporters during his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

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He had initially joined the club in 2004 and quickly became one of the most influential figures in its history, leading the Blues to consecutive Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006.

After leaving the club in 2007, Mourinho remained closely associated with Chelsea and eventually became determined to return.

That emotional attachment proved decisive when he faced the choice between Manchester United and Chelsea.

"One thing is love for football, and another is love for a specific club. That is more powerful. Fundamentally, after my time at Real Madrid, I needed to feel loved," Mourinho explained.

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Ferguson reveals emotional phone call

Ferguson also provided his recollection of the moment Mourinho informed him that he would not be taking the Manchester United job.

According to the legendary Scottish manager, Mourinho's decision was communicated during an emotional telephone conversation.

"He phoned me early one evening, and he was crying," Ferguson recalled.

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Mourinho reportedly told Ferguson that he had already given his word to Chelsea and did not want to break his promise.

"He said, 'Alex, I can't take it. I've given my word to Chelsea, and I'm not going to break my word,'" Ferguson recalled.

With Mourinho unavailable, Manchester United turned to David Moyes. Ferguson personally recommended Moyes, who was then managing Everton, and the club appointed him on a six-year contract.