Super Eagles star Awoniyi thanks Christ after returning to scoring ways in Coventry full debut

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi scored for the first time in four months in his full debut for Coventry

Taiwo Awoniyi marked his first start for Coventry City in spectacular fashion, scoring and assisting within the opening five minutes of their EFL Cup victory over Plymouth Argyle.

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The Super Eagles striker also used the occasion to express his Christian faith after rediscovering his goalscoring touch, after netting for the first time in four months, since his brace against Chelsea for Nottingham Forest.

Awoniyi strikes and assists inside five minutes

Awoniyi needed only three minutes to announce himself as Coventry's starting striker, firing a right-footed effort from the left side of the penalty area into the bottom-right corner.

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The Nigerian was not finished there. Just two minutes later, he turned provider, laying the ball off brilliantly for Jack Rudoni, who doubled Coventry's advantage with a left-footed finish.

The Sky Blues eventually secured a 4-2 victory, with Ephron Mason-Clark and Victor Torp adding further goals in the second half to book their place in the next round of the EFL Cup.

Awoniyi's contribution was particularly encouraging after he was restricted to a substitute appearance during his first Coventry outing after making his club debut in the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, coming on for the final 20 minutes.

Nigerian striker makes faith part of his celebration

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After finding the net against Plymouth, Awoniyi celebrated by showing the sign of the cross on his shin pad, a visible expression of his Christian faith.

The moment added a personal touch to what was an important performance for the 28-year-old, who will be hoping the goal marks the beginning of a sustained return to his best form.

Four goals to send us through. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/qG8Apsk695 — Coventry City (@CoventryCityFC) August 25, 2026

Awoniyi was withdrawn with around 20 minutes remaining, with fellow new signing Sidiki Cherif replacing him.

Following his impressive full debut, the Nigerian now has a platform to build momentum as Coventry prepare for the demands of their Premier League campaign.

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