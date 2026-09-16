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Mbappe hits LaLiga milestone that eluded Ronaldo and Messi

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 20:49 - 16 September 2026
Kylian Mbappe is looking to wipe out the records of LaLiga greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
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Kylian Mbappé has achieved a remarkable LaLiga scoring milestone that even Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi failed to reach during their legendary careers in Spain.

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The Real Madrid forward has now scored against every LaLiga side he has faced after finding the net against all 23 opponents, completing the feat with his goal in Madrid's 3-2 victory over Elche.

Mbappé completes perfect LaLiga scoring record

Mbappé's latest goal added Elche to a list that now contains every LaLiga opponent he has faced since moving to Real Madrid.

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The Frenchman has scored against all 23 teams he has come up against in the Spanish top flight, an extraordinary record considering how frequently he has faced different opponents during his time in the division.

The achievement becomes even more striking when compared with the records of two players who dominated LaLiga scoring for more than a decade.

Ronaldo, despite becoming Real Madrid's all-time leading scorer, never managed to score against Leganés. Messi, meanwhile, failed to find the net against Real Murcia or Xerez during his Barcelona career.

Both players amassed extraordinary numbers in Spain, making Mbappé's ability to score against every LaLiga opponent he has faced an eye-catching statistic.

Ballon d'Or contender continues remarkable scoring run

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Mbappé's latest milestone is another addition to what was already a prolific 2025/26 campaign.

The Real Madrid forward scored 42 goals and provided six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the leading candidates in the 2026 Ballon d'Or race.

His goalscoring form also extended beyond club football. Mbappé finished as the top scorer in LaLiga, the Champions League and the 2026 World Cup, underlining his consistency across the biggest competitions.

The World Cup proved particularly memorable, with the France captain becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer after netting 10 times to claim the Golden Boot and take his tally to 22 goals across three editions.

At club level, his latest Elche goal has now given him another piece of history to add to his growing collection.

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Ronaldo and Messi set extraordinary standards during their years in LaLiga, but Mbappé has already produced one scoring record that neither legendary forward managed to achieve: finding the net against every LaLiga opponent he has faced.

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