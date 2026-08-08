‘We are always ready to fight’ — Super Falcons star declares ahead of World Cup decider against Cameroon

Nigeria's Super Falcons are ready to battle it out with Cameroon for a place in the WAFCON semifinal

Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu has promised Nigerians another determined performance as Nigeria prepare for a crucial 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Cameroon.

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The stakes could hardly be higher, with victory over the Indomitable Lionesses sending the ten-time African champions into the WAFCON semi-finals and securing their place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Kanu promises another Super Falcons fight

Nigeria booked their place in the knockout stages in emphatic fashion, defeating Egypt 6-2 in their final Group C fixture. Kanu came off the bench to make a decisive impact, scoring Nigeria’s fifth goal after sprinting onto a perfectly weighted pass from Rinsola Babajide before finishing confidently.

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The forward admitted she was delighted with the goal but was quick to credit her teammates for creating the opportunity.

“So very excited. I'm super excited. I'm really happy I was able to get behind the ball and I was sprinting my life out for that ball and I'm glad my teammate was able to find me and kudos to her as well,” Kanu told reporters in the mixed zone.

With Cameroon now standing between Nigeria and the semi-finals, Kanu knows the Falcons will need another complete performance, adding, “Nothing other than fighting, fighting, and fighting. We are always ready to fight, and it doesn't matter who we're playing.

The Nigerian forward acknowledged that the team still has areas to improve but believes the squad is in a good place heading into the decisive encounter. “I think the team is in a good place right now. But we also have a few things to go back to the drawing board and work on,” she declared.

Nigeria need fans behind them

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Kanu has developed a reputation for making an impact from the bench, and her latest goal prompted questions about whether she should now be regarded as Nigeria's “super sub”.

The forward was relaxed about the label, insisting she was simply happy to contribute to another important victory, noting, “You can call it whatever you want, but I think it's not my first time doing that, so it felt normal to me.”

Kanu also called for greater support from Nigerian fans in Morocco after low attendances have been a feature of the tournament. “It hasn't really affected us in any way, but I feel like, again, we need the crowd. We need all the support that we can get,” she said.

The Super Falcons star specifically appealed to Nigerians in Rabat and across Morocco to turn up for Sunday's quarter-final, concluding, “We're going to do great, and we're going to make Nigeria proud, as always.”