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I deserve to lead MVP race — Victor Wembanyama vows to end all debate

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:29 - 25 March 2026
San Antonio Spurs centre Victor Wembanyama has stated his case for winning the MVP this season.
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After a commanding victory over the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama confidently stated his belief that he should be leading the race for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award.

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The three candidates with 10 games remaining are OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lakers guard Luka Doncic, and Wemby.

Wembanyama outlines case for NBA MVP over Shai, Doncic

The 22-year-old didn't mince words when asked about his MVP candidacy after the game.

"I think I should lead the race and I’m trying to make sure, at the end of the season, there’s no debate," Wembanyama declared.

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"I think right now it is still reasonable that there is a debate. My goal is to make sure there is no debate at the end of the season."

His performance against the Heat certainly bolstered his argument.

In just over 26 minutes of action, Wembanyama posted an impressive stat line of 26 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and five blocks, shooting 11-for-22 from the field.

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When prompted to elaborate on his MVP case, Wembanyama outlined three key points.

"My first one would be that defense is 50 percent of the game and that is undervalued so far in the MVP race," he explained.

"Because I believe I’m the most impactful player defensively in the league."

The numbers support his claim. During his time on the court against Miami, the Spurs outscored the Heat by 19 points.

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His defensive presence was undeniable, as San Antonio's defensive rating was a stifling 32 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

Wembanyama continued, "Second argument would be that we almost swept [The Oklahoma City Thunder] in the regular season. Third argument is that offensive impact is not just points."

The French superstar is averaging 24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks per game.

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