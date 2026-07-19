I am confident — England legend predicts Spain vs Argentina World Cup final

England legend Alan Shearer has made a bold prediction ahead of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Shearer believes that despite Spain being favourites on paper, Argentina must not be written off, as they have shown immense resilience throughout this tournament.

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Meanwhile, Argentina came from behind to stage a late comeback against England to remain in with a chance of defending their World Cup trophy.

After a surprise draw against Cape Verde in their World Cup group opener, Spain won their next six matches on their way to the final and have conceded just one goal throughout the tournament.

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As quoted by Tribal Football, Shearer said, “Honestly, I think it’s such a difficult one to predict. If I were to discuss Spain, I would say that their performance against France in the semi-finals was exceptional.

"However, it is the same Spain that struggled to defeat Cape Verde in their opening match of the tournament.

"On the other hand, when you consider Argentina, they have encountered some truly challenging situations. For instance, they were 2-0 down to Egypt and 1-0 down against England, yet they managed to come back.

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"There is something admirable about their tenacity, regardless of personal opinions about them; their courage is commendable. And with Messi on your side, you always have a chance.