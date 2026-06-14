“It’s a nightmare!" - Mbappe's girlfriend Ester Expósito reveals World Cup loyalty dilemma

The Spanish actress also shut down claims that she didn’t know who Kylian Mbappé was before they met

Ester Expósito has made a candid confession about life alongside one of football’s biggest stars.

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The Spanish actress, who is reportedly in a relationship with France captain Kylian Mbappé, admitted that she knew almost nothing about football before entering the football world, revealing that she didn’t even understand one of the sport’s most basic rules.

Ester Expósito's net worth is estimated at $2 million USD | IMAGO

Kylian Mbappe of France is one of the highest-paid footballers at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

Speaking after receiving the Golden Nymph for International Rising Star at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival on Friday, June 12, the 26-year-old actress opened up about fame, football and the intense scrutiny surrounding her relationship with the Real Madrid superstar.

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What she said

Spanish actress Ester Exposito is reportedly dating Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup dominating headlines, Expósito was asked about her connection to the sport and how much football now influences her daily life.

Her answer was refreshingly honest. “The truth? I know nothing about football! Before this year, I didn’t even know what an offside was. It’s a joke between us," she told French Newspaper Le Parisien.

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Mbappe| IMAGO/PA

The Elite star admitted that she is still learning the finer details of the game despite dating one of its biggest names.

“I certainly didn’t know the rules of the game. I’m learning, slowly. I’m there to support, not to analyze the tactics.”

Ester Expósito is reportedly Kylian Mbappe's new girlfriend | IMAGO

The ongoing World Cup has also created an unusual dilemma for the Spanish star. With Mbappé leading France’s challenge and her own roots firmly planted in Spain, Expósito admitted she is struggling to choose sides.

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“It’s a nightmare! My heart is completely divided. On one side, there is my country, my family and my home. On the other… well, you know.”

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé was spotted with his girlfriend Ester Expósito in Cagliari | Credit: L’Union Sarda

She added with a laugh: “Let’s just say I hope for a final where everyone is happy."

The bigger picture

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Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito appeared to kiss in new photos published by Hola magazine | Europa Press

Although her relationship with Mbappé has placed her under an even brighter spotlight, Expósito stressed that she remains focused on her own career.

Spanish actress Ester Expósito | IMAGO

Real Madrid and France star Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

The actress recently received international recognition at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival and is preparing for several major projects, including the Prime Video thriller Enfrentados: Marfil and the independent film Dante.

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