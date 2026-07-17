Advertisement

Did Galatasaray sign Osimhen with illegal gambling money? Conspiracy theories run wild on social media

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:32 - 17 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Victor Osimhen's signing at Galatasaray has been called into question
Advertisement

The reigning Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray, currently home to Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, have been rocked by a massive match-manipulation and gambling scandal after Turkish police arrested several high-profile football executives, including the Istanbul powerhouse's deputy chairman, Maruf Gunes.

Advertisement

While the legal process unfolds, social media platforms have erupted with wild conspiracy theories connecting the ongoing investigation directly to the financing of Osimhen’s blockbuster transfer.

Executive Arrests Distract from On-Field Success

The Istanbul Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit, acting under direct orders from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, executed simultaneous morning raids across the country.

Advertisement

Authorities successfully detained 17 suspects, including Gunes, following extensive financial analyses provided by Türkiye's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) that monitored betting registries from 2020 to 2026.

Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek formally announced that investigators uncovered severe violations of national sports laws, which strictly prohibit illegal gambling by active sporting personnel.

According to leaks from the prosecution's inquiry, Gunes is alleged to have personally placed 48 illicit betting slips targeting matches involving his own club's opponents.

The Penalty Kick Conspiracy Theory

The vacuum of official information has fuelled massive online speculation, giving birth to a viral conspiracy theory directly tying the scandal to Victor Osimhen's arrival in Istanbul.

Advertisement

Internet sleuths across Europe have focused their scrutiny on what initially seemed to be a heartwarming on-pitch gesture: Galatasaray players stepping aside to allow their 14-year veteran goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera, to take and score a penalty kick in his final match for the club.

The betting odds for a goal scored by Muslera during that specific match were reportedly set at an astronomical 130.00, and rumors circulating widely on X and football forums claim that Maruf Gunes allegedly placed a massive 5 million euro wager on that exact outcome.

Conspiracy theorists are wildly alleging that the resulting multi-million euro payout from the high-odds bet was covertly funnelled into the club's transfer kitty to fund the substantial financial package required to secure Osimhen.

While authorities have provided zero evidence connecting the striker's transfer to the betting ring, the sensational narrative continues to dominate football discussions online.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Falcons suffer WAFCON preparation setback as Ghana clash is cancelled
Super Falcons
18.07.2026
Super Falcons suffer WAFCON preparation setback as Ghana clash is cancelled
Messi claims Argentina's loss would have caused backlash || imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
18.07.2026
Messi is a special one - Ex-teammate steals Mourinho moniker for Argentine GOAT after World Cup heroics
'They made a mistake' – President Trump slams Tuchel's tactics against Argentina
2026 FIFA World Cup
18.07.2026
'They made a mistake' – President Trump slams Tuchel's tactics against Argentina
The Controversial past of 2026 World Cup final referee Slavko Vincic
2026 FIFA World Cup
18.07.2026
The Controversial past of 2026 World Cup final referee Slavko Vincic
Bet of the Day: Top Predictions for Saturday's Fixtures
Bet Of The Day
18.07.2026
Bet of the Day: Top Predictions for Saturday's Fixtures
We should have played Ronaldo's Portugal — Argentina's hero defends World Cup pathway
2026 FIFA World Cup
18.07.2026
We should have played Ronaldo's Portugal — Argentina's hero defends World Cup pathway