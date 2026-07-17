Did Galatasaray sign Osimhen with illegal gambling money? Conspiracy theories run wild on social media

Victor Osimhen's signing at Galatasaray has been called into question

The reigning Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray, currently home to Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, have been rocked by a massive match-manipulation and gambling scandal after Turkish police arrested several high-profile football executives, including the Istanbul powerhouse's deputy chairman, Maruf Gunes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the legal process unfolds, social media platforms have erupted with wild conspiracy theories connecting the ongoing investigation directly to the financing of Osimhen’s blockbuster transfer.

Executive Arrests Distract from On-Field Success

The Istanbul Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit, acting under direct orders from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, executed simultaneous morning raids across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities successfully detained 17 suspects, including Gunes, following extensive financial analyses provided by Türkiye's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) that monitored betting registries from 2020 to 2026.

Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek formally announced that investigators uncovered severe violations of national sports laws, which strictly prohibit illegal gambling by active sporting personnel.

According to leaks from the prosecution's inquiry, Gunes is alleged to have personally placed 48 illicit betting slips targeting matches involving his own club's opponents.

The Penalty Kick Conspiracy Theory

The vacuum of official information has fuelled massive online speculation, giving birth to a viral conspiracy theory directly tying the scandal to Victor Osimhen's arrival in Istanbul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Internet sleuths across Europe have focused their scrutiny on what initially seemed to be a heartwarming on-pitch gesture: Galatasaray players stepping aside to allow their 14-year veteran goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera, to take and score a penalty kick in his final match for the club.

The betting odds for a goal scored by Muslera during that specific match were reportedly set at an astronomical 130.00, and rumors circulating widely on X and football forums claim that Maruf Gunes allegedly placed a massive 5 million euro wager on that exact outcome.

Muslera’nın attığı golde bahis oranı 130.00 ve Avrupa’da bu bahise Maruf Güneş’in 5 milyon avro bahis oynandığı iddia ediliyor. Bu paranın ise Osimhen için kaynak oluşturduğuna dair iddialar var. pic.twitter.com/7J5agd2mBt https://t.co/KSDfqze1kR — Plus Global (@Fenersports_tr) July 17, 2026

Conspiracy theorists are wildly alleging that the resulting multi-million euro payout from the high-odds bet was covertly funnelled into the club's transfer kitty to fund the substantial financial package required to secure Osimhen.