Osimhen's Galatasaray implicated in gambling scandal as police arrest key club official

A top Galatasaray official has been arrested as part of a crackdown on illegal sports betting

The reigning Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray, home to Nigerian marquee striker Victor Osimhen, have been rocked by a massive match-manipulation and gambling scandal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a series of dramatic, coordinated raids across ten provinces, Turkish police have arrested several high-profile football executives, including a top official from the Istanbul powerhouse.

Simultaneous Police Raids Target Elite Club Executives

The Istanbul Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit, acting under direct orders from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, executed simultaneous morning raids centred in Istanbul. Authorities successfully detained 17 suspects, while active searches remain underway for two other individuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among those taken into police custody is Maruf Gunes, the high-ranking Deputy Chairman of four-time reigning champions Galatasaray, alongside senior board members from rival club Besiktas.

The widespread judicial crackdown drew on extensive financial analyses provided by Türkiye's Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and betting records spanning from 2020 to 2026.

Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek formally announced that investigators uncovered severe violations of national sports laws, which strictly outlaw illegal gambling and betting-related match manipulation by any active sporting personnel.

Widespread Match-Fixing Probe Casts a Dark Shadow

According to details leaked from the prosecution's inquiry, Galatasaray's Maruf Gunes is alleged to have personally placed 48 betting slips that specifically targeted matches involving his own club's direct opponents or specific goal-related wagers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The investigation also heavily implicates Besiktas independent board members, Tolga Kirgiz and Kerem Gurel, who allegedly placed 1,488 and 996 illicit betting slips, respectively, during their tenures, alongside congress member Ahmet Akcelik.

This massive executive sweep marks a severe escalation in an ongoing anti-corruption campaign that initially erupted in late 2025.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) previously shook the domestic game by suspending 149 referees and referring 1,024 professional players for severe disciplinary action over illegal betting registry violations.