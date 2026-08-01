New Chelsea signing Welbeck explains why he chose to join Blues at 35

Ex-Manchester United star Danny Welbeck opens up about his decision to join rivals Chelsea

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck has revealed that his desire to keep winning trophies and help develop Chelsea's young stars convinced him to join the Blues after completing his move from Brighton.

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The 35-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge for an undisclosed fee, becoming one of the experienced additions Chelsea hope will guide their youthful squad under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Welbeck driven by hunger for more silverware

Despite entering the latter stages of his career, Welbeck insists his ambition remains as strong as ever and believes Chelsea offers the perfect environment to continue competing for major honours.

Asked why he chose to join the Blues, the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward said winning trophies was the biggest attraction.

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"Trophies and winning. That philosophy resonates with me because that's something I strive to do every single day," Welbeck said, adding, "I want to win, to improve, to get better, and it's a club with some great history. Chelsea have won a lot of trophies, and that's something that I really want to strive towards as well."

The striker joins Xabi Alonso's squad ahead of the club's pre-season tour of Australia and Southeast Asia, where he is expected to begin preparations for the new campaign.

Chelsea recently shifted away from their youth-only recruitment strategy after recognising the need for experienced leaders in the dressing room, with Jordan Henderson also expected to arrive soon.

Veteran ready to guide Chelsea's next generation

Welbeck believes his experience across more than 400 Premier League appearances can prove invaluable to Chelsea's talented young squad. "I'm coming to the later stage of my career, but I'm as hungry as ever and as passionate as ever, ready to put everything into this next chapter," he said.

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"Obviously, with age comes experience, and I've got invaluable experience. I've been around the Premier League for a long, long time and I've been at some big clubs."

"With everything that I've experienced in my time as a Premier League footballer, I've learned so much. It's given me such a good outlook about what I can do to help, not just myself, but others around me as well."

Welbeck added that he is eager to pass on his knowledge to Chelsea's emerging talents, saying, "I've seen a lot, so I've always got a lot of advice for some of the younger players who want to take it on board, and it's amazing to be in this position."