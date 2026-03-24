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Samuel Chukwueze: EPL club make first approach to sign Super Eagles winger
Fulham have made the first move to land Chukwueze on a permanent deal, initiating contact with AC Milan regarding a summer transfer.
Chukwueze, who joined the Premier League club on loan at the start of the season, has rediscovered his form in England.
After a period of inconsistent performances in Italy, the winger appears revitalised, playing with renewed confidence and purpose for the London side.
A standout performance in December, where he scored a brace against Manchester City, was a key factor in convincing Fulham's management and coaching staff of his long-term value to the team.
The winger's smooth transition has also been aided by his off-field integration. The presence of fellow Nigerian internationals Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey has helped him settle in London, a comfort that has been reflected in his on-pitch displays.
Fulham set to sign Super Eagles star Chukwueze on permanent deal
According to reports from Italy, Fulham have communicated their serious interest in exercising the purchase option in the loan agreement through an intermediary.
While this is not yet an official bid, it signals a strong commitment from the club.
Chukwueze is understood to be keen on making his stay at Craven Cottage permanent. He is reportedly happy at the club and would welcome the move if an agreement can be reached between the two parties.
During his tenure at Milan, Chukwueze found it difficult to secure a consistent starting role, facing stiff competition from players like Christian Pulisic.
Despite showing glimpses of his talent, he never fully cemented his place in the team.
The transfer appears to be a win-win for all involved. Chukwueze has already made a more significant impact at Fulham, contributing goals and assists in a system, team and league that suits his style of play.