Advertisement

Morocco vs Senegal: CAS set date to decide true African champions

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:46 - 25 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Morocco take on Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final on Sunday. Image: Imago
The ongoing dispute between Senegal and Morocco over the 2025 AFCON title is nearing its end
Advertisement

The battle over the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations title is set to enter its final chapter after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed the date for Senegal's appeal against the decision that handed the trophy to Morocco.

Advertisement

The hearing could determine who will officially be recognised as Africa's champions following one of the continent's most controversial finals.

CAS to hear Senegal's appeal in October

CAS announced that Senegal's appeal will be heard behind closed doors on October 8 at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Advertisement

The dispute stems from the dramatic AFCON final in Rabat, where Senegal briefly walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded what they believed was a decisive penalty.

Although the Senegalese returned 14 minutes later and went on to win the match 1-0, CAF's Appeal Board later ruled that their walk-off constituted a breach of the regulations.

In March, African football's governing body overturned the result and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, effectively stripping Senegal of the continental title.

The decision sparked widespread controversy, prompting Senegal's government to call for an official inquiry before the country's football federation lodged an appeal with CAS.

Verdict to settle African champions debate

Advertisement

The upcoming hearing represents Senegal's final opportunity to reclaim the title they believe they won on the pitch.

CAS confirmed that a panel of arbitrators will listen to arguments from both parties before beginning private deliberations after the hearing.

However, the court also clarified that no verdict will be announced on the day of the proceedings, with the final decision expected at a later date.

The outcome will bring an end to months of uncertainty surrounding the identity of Africa's true champions and could either uphold CAF's decision to award the title to Morocco or restore Senegal as winners.

Whatever the verdict, the ruling is expected to have significant implications for African football and set an important precedent for future disciplinary cases involving major continental competitions.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ex-Man United Amorim highlights poor pressing from AC Milan players
Football
26.07.2026
Ex-Man United Amorim highlights poor pressing from AC Milan players
Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix: Full Race Results
Other Sports
26.07.2026
Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix: Full Race Results
'He is a top coach' – Courtois welcomes Belgium's new manager
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.07.2026
'He is a top coach' – Courtois welcomes Belgium's new manager
Playing for Nigeria comes with pressure – Toni Payne sends Strong WAFCON title warning
Super Falcons
26.07.2026
Playing for Nigeria comes with pressure – Toni Payne sends Strong WAFCON title warning
'He is lying' – Spain star responds to Argentina coach as FIFA probe continues
2026 FIFA World Cup
26.07.2026
'He is lying' – Spain star responds to Argentina coach as FIFA probe continues
Chelsea legend urges Liam Delap to leave Stamford Bridge to revive career
Premier League
26.07.2026
Chelsea legend urges Liam Delap to leave Stamford Bridge to revive career