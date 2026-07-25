Morocco vs Senegal: CAS set date to decide true African champions

Morocco take on Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final on Sunday. Image: Imago

Morocco take on Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final on Sunday. Image: Imago

The ongoing dispute between Senegal and Morocco over the 2025 AFCON title is nearing its end

The battle over the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations title is set to enter its final chapter after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed the date for Senegal's appeal against the decision that handed the trophy to Morocco.

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The hearing could determine who will officially be recognised as Africa's champions following one of the continent's most controversial finals.

CAS to hear Senegal's appeal in October

CAS announced that Senegal's appeal will be heard behind closed doors on October 8 at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

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The dispute stems from the dramatic AFCON final in Rabat, where Senegal briefly walked off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded what they believed was a decisive penalty.

Although the Senegalese returned 14 minutes later and went on to win the match 1-0, CAF's Appeal Board later ruled that their walk-off constituted a breach of the regulations.

In March, African football's governing body overturned the result and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, effectively stripping Senegal of the continental title.

The decision sparked widespread controversy, prompting Senegal's government to call for an official inquiry before the country's football federation lodged an appeal with CAS.

Verdict to settle African champions debate

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The upcoming hearing represents Senegal's final opportunity to reclaim the title they believe they won on the pitch.

CAS confirmed that a panel of arbitrators will listen to arguments from both parties before beginning private deliberations after the hearing.

However, the court also clarified that no verdict will be announced on the day of the proceedings, with the final decision expected at a later date.

The outcome will bring an end to months of uncertainty surrounding the identity of Africa's true champions and could either uphold CAF's decision to award the title to Morocco or restore Senegal as winners.