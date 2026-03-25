Antonie Semenyo welcomed with slaps ahead of Austria friendly while gorgeous fiancée stuns in Monaco selfie

The Man City star received a warm welcome in camp ahead of Ghana's pre-World Cup friendlies.

Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo is soaking up the love with the Black Stars, complete with a fun-filled guard of honour and plenty of playful “slaps” from teammates, while his stunning fiancée, Jordeen Buckley, is turning heads with a sun-soaked selfie from the French Riviera.

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The 26-year-old Ghanaian forward, fresh off a starring role in their Carabao Cup triumph against Arsenal, touched down in camp ahead of the Black Stars’ upcoming friendly against Austria.

Semenyo is expected to star in Ghana's upcoming pre-World Cup friendlies | Getty

Teammates and staff rolled out the red carpet (or rather, the playful one), lining up to cheer him on with high-fives, back slaps, and huge smiles as he walked through the tunnel of love in his red training kit. The viral moment, shared by the official Ghana Black Stars account on social media, ended with the heartfelt overlay “BACK THE LOVE,” capturing the squad’s unity and pride in their star’s Premier League success.

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Semenyo's partner stuns in new photo

Meanwhile, Semenyo’s fiancée Jordeen Buckley, is making the most of the international break, jetting off to Monaco.

In her latest Instagram Story, the Jamaican influencer of Canadian descent shared a radiant selfie, looking effortlessly chic in a plunging black halter-neck dress that highlighted her glowing skin, sleek bob haircut, and a delicate shoulder tattoo.

Instagram Stories/Instagram

Jordeen, a lifestyle influencer has built a loyal following on social media. She shares fashion hauls, travel diaries, and supportive glimpses into life with her footballing beau, always cheering him on without stealing the spotlight.

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Antoine Semenyo and his fiancee Jordeen Buckley | Credit: Instagram

The couple’s love story has been a fan favourite since they went public.

From pitch-side support during Semenyo’s Bournemouth days to celebrating his massive move to Pep Guardiola’s City side, Jordeen has been by his side.