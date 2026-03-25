Ranking the 10 Most Successful English Clubs Ever

Ranking the 10 Most Successful English Clubs Ever

Ranking the 10 Most Successful English Clubs Ever

Discover the 10 most successful English football clubs by major trophies as of 2026, with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal leading the historic rankings.

For millions of football fans, English football is more than entertainment because it serves as a culture, identity, and weekly ritual. From packed viewing centres to late-night debates, the passion for the game runs deep.

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But one question never goes away: which English clubs are truly the most successful of all time?

In this article, we will base our discussion strictly on major trophies, including league titles, FA Cups, League Cups, and European honours. Here is the definitive ranking of the top 10 most successful English clubs as of 2026.

10. Blackburn Rovers – 10 Major Trophies

Blackburn Rovers kick off the list with 10 major honours, including three league titles and six FA Cups.

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Their most iconic achievement came in the 1994–95 season, when they stunned the football world by winning the Premier League under Kenny Dalglish.

9. Newcastle United – 11 Major Trophies

Newcastle United boast 11 major trophies, with a rich early history featuring four league titles and six FA Cups.

The Magpies won the Carabao Cup 2024/25, defeating Liverpool in the final.

8. Everton – 15 Major Trophies

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Everton’s legacy includes nine league titles and a European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The club holds a special place in Nigerian hearts thanks to players like Yakubu Aiyegbeni, whose goal-scoring exploits at Goodison Park made him a fan favourite.

7. Tottenham Hotspur – 18 Major Trophies

Tottenham Hotspur boasts multiple domestic and European honours, four League titles, eight FA Cups, one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, and three UEFA Cup / UEFA Europa League.

They were the first English club to win the modern-era double in 1961.

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6. Aston Villa – 20 Major Trophies

Aston Villa has a rich history, securing over 20 major honours, including 7 English League titles, 7 FA Cups, 5 League Cups, and the 1982 European Cup (now Champions League).

Their last major trophy was the League Cup in 1996, with other notable successes including the 1982 European Super Cup and the 2001 Intertoto Cup.

5. Chelsea – 30 Major Trophies

Chelsea has won over 25 major trophies, establishing themselves as one of England's most successful clubs, especially in the 21st century.

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Their key honours include 6 League titles, 8 FA Cups, 5 League Cups, 2 UEFA Champions Leagues (2012, 2021), 2 UEFA Europa Leagues, 2 UEFA Cup Winners' Cups, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 1 UEFA Conference League (2025), and 2 FIFA Club World Cups.

4. Arsenal – 30 Major Trophies

Arsenal’s legacy is built on style and consistency. Their unbeaten 2003–04 season under Arsène Wenger remains legendary.

The Gunners have won 30 major trophies, including 13 First Division/Premier League titles, a record 14 FA Cups, two League Cups, and one European Cup Winners' Cup, establishing them as one of England's most successful clubs.

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3. Manchester City – 35 Major Trophies

Manchester City’s rise under Pep Guardiola has redefined modern football success.

Manchester City has become a dominant force in English and European football, with over 35 major honours. These include 10 League titles (including a record four consecutive runs), 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, and a 2023 Champions League, securing a historic Treble and 2023 Quintuple.

2. Manchester United – 44 Major Trophies

Manchester United’s dominance under Alex Ferguson shaped modern English football.

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With 20 league titles and a historic treble in 1999, it holds a record 20 top-flight league titles, 13 FA Cups, and 6 League Cups.

They have also secured 3 European Cups/UEFA Champions Leagues, along with the Europa League, Cup Winners' Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

1. Liverpool – 52 Major Trophies

Liverpool is the most successful club in English football history, having won 52 major men's honours, including a record-tying 20 League titles, 6 European Cups, 8 FA Cups, and a record 10 League Cups.

Their most recent major success was winning the Premier League title in 2025.

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